THOMAS — Over 60 kids of all ages showed up on Monday at 7 a.m. to be part of the Snake River High School Summer running program.
There are no requirements for membership and all interested individuals are welcome to join at any time.
The basis of the program is to help cross country and track athletes maintain conditioning through the summer, but it also has unlimited benefits for those who participate in other athletic endeavors as well.
Running can help with footwork for soccer, basketball and even football and it builds up the core muscles that are used for those sports as well.
The running program is Monday through Friday and they meet at 7 a.m. at the football field at Snake River High School.
There are different programs tailored to the individual and you will be grouped with runners of similar abilities as you have. It is based more on what you want to do rather that being so restrictive that people will lose interest.
People of all ages are encouraged to participate so come on out and give it a try.