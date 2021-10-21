LAVA HOT SPRINGS – The Snake River boys’ and girls’ cross country teams swept to victory in the District 5 championships for the 3A classification.
This has been a long running tradition for the Panthers as they have won the team event for a number of consecutive years, counting 2021 among them.
For the girls, they were able to post a perfect score of 15 in their event, easily defeating American Falls and Marsh Valley.
The Lady Panthers were able to sweep the top six positions in the event, before Marsh Valley’s Hallie Miles finished in the seventh position.
The Lady Panthers were led by Reagan Van Orden as the senior posted a time of 21:17.54 for the 5,000 meter event.
Here is how the top 10 finished at the District 5 event:
Reagan VanOrden Snake River 21:17.54
Ainslee Miller Snake River 21:21.96
Hailey Raymond Snake River 21:26.24
Kylee Morgan Snake River 22:31.16
Allister Dillow Snake River 22:35.11
Aliza Haroldsen Snake River 22:39.76
Hallie Mile Marsh Valley 22:57.44
Hailey Nash Snake River 23:08.89
Rylie Edlefsen Snake River 23:49.17
Layla Hall Marsh Valley 23:53.18
On the boys’ side of things, Snake River finished in the top position team-wise, as the top four finishers all came from Snake River, led by the tandem of Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High, who have led the team all season long.
The team scored a total of 17 points to take the top honors and advance to the state championships at Eagle Island State Park in the Treasure Valley.
The top 10 individuals were as follows:
Keegan McCraw Snake River 17:14.18
Lincoln High Snake River 17:38.74
Rylan Anderson Snake River 18:29.55
Brock Goodwin Snake River 18:36.77
Andrew Thompson American Falls 18:39.21
Carter Hall Marsh Valley 18:41.34
Jacob Hammon Snake River 18:43.74
Leo High Snake River 18:50.92
Tanner Fillmore Snake River 19:14.61
Nathan Adams Snake River 19:39.99
Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High rank first and third in the state in the 3A classification as individuals and a high placing is expected when they complete next weekend in Boise. As a team, the Panthers ranks third behind Sugar-Salem and Fruitland in the team event.
For the girls, the Lady Panthers are the top-ranked team in the state, just ahead of South Fremont and Sugar-Salem. They do not have any runners ranked in the top five in the state, so theirs is truly a team effort.