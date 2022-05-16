POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers took command early on and then cruised to the titles in both boys' and girls' team competition in the District 5, 3A track and field Meets held in Pocatello on Thursday and Friday.
The boys easily outdistanced Marsh Valley and American Falls by totaling 105 points to 51 for Marsh Valley and 22 for American Falls.
The girls also won fairly easily, accumulating 93 points to top Marsh Valley with 57 and American Falls who had 28.
The Snake River boys were able to win nine individual events and half of the four relays.
For the girls, they were winners in nine individual events and one relay to account for their points.
In this district, the top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet as well as the relay winners. For individuals, the district also gets a wild card entry if they have the next fastest individual runner in the individual events.
The boys' team was led by the four gold medals won by Rylan Anderson, who won the 400 meters, the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles and was a member of the winning medley relay team.
Following are the top two finishers in each of the individual events and the top relay team as well.
Boys' Events:
100 Meters
Corbridge Bastian Marsh Valley 11.68 seconds
Christian Bastian Marsh Valley 12.06 seconds
200 Meters
Corbridge Bastian Marsh Valley 24.01
Christian Bastian Marsh Valley 24.48
400 Meters
Rylan Anderson Snake River 52.80
Cole Gilbert Snake River 52.88
800 Meters
Noah Jones Snake River 2:02.89
Leo High Snake River 2:04.77
1600 Meters
Keegan McCraw Snake River 4:44.84
Lincoln High Snake River 4:49.91
3200 Meters
Keegan McCraw Snake River 10:27.72
Lincoln High Snake River 10:34.49
110 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson Snake River 15.65 seconds
Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 17.22 seconds
300 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson Snake River 41.28 seconds
Tanner Fillmore Snake River 44.92 seconds
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Marsh Valley 45.49 seconds
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Marsh Valley 1:35.23
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Snake River 3:39.96
Medley Relay
Snake River 3:48.65
Shot Put
Adrian Vega American Falls 42-04.25
Bryson Allen American Falls 38-05.25
Discus
Bryson Allen American Falls 107-04
Tyler Mathews Snake River 106-03
High Jump
Brock Goodwin Snake River 5-04.00
Ethan Whitworth Marsh Valley 5-02.00
Pole Vault
Jak Martin Snake River 10-06.00
John Reeder Snake River 10-06.00
Long Jump
Johnny Jones Snake River 19-01.00
Brock Goodwin Snake River 18-10.50
Triple Jump
Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 45-03.00
Ben Carter Marsh Valley 38-05.00
Girls' Individual Events:
100 Meters
Maycee Lunt Marsh Valley 13.04
Madi Watt Snake River 13.31
200 Meters
Madi Watt Snake River 27.74
Paige Adair American Falls 28.32
400 Meters
Rylie Edlefsen Snake River 1:02.54
Paige Adiar American Falls 1:03.22
800 Meters
Camdyn Dunn Snake River 2:33.52
Hailey Raymond Snake River 2:35.84
1600 Meters
Reagan VanOrden Snake River 5:43.95
Ainslee Miller Snake River 5:49.62
3200 Meters
Reagan VanOrden Snake River 12:31.21
Ainslee Miller Snake River 12:33.61
100 Meter Hurdles
Calli Morris Marsh Valley 16.48
Kamailee Singh Marsh Valley 17.71
300 Meter Hurdles
Reese Baldwin Snake River 51.89
Callie Nielsen Marsh Valley 52.47
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Marsh Valley 51.28
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Marsh Valley 1:53.41
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Snake River 4:29.01
Medley Relay
American Falls 1:56.06
Shot Put
Jordyn Kearn American Falls 29-09.25
Rylie Edlefsen Snake River 25-07.25
Discus
Jordyn Kearn American Falls 116-10
Harlee David Snake River 89-04
High Jump
Reese Baldwin Snake River 4-10
Abby Gilbert Snake River 4-06
Pole Vault
McCall Ranstrum Snake River 8-00.00
Emma Perkes Snake River 7-06.00
Long Jump
Madi Watt Snake River 15-07.25
Maycee Lunt Marsh Valley 14-10.00
Triple Jump
Calli Morris Marsh Valley 34-05.50
Abby Marshall Marsh Valley 33-00.50