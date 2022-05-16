Snake River sweeps track titles

Pole vaulting has been strong for Snake River.

 COURTESY PHOTO

POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers took command early on and then cruised to the titles in both boys' and girls' team competition in the District 5, 3A track and field Meets held in Pocatello on Thursday and Friday.

The boys easily outdistanced Marsh Valley and American Falls by totaling 105 points to 51 for Marsh Valley and 22 for American Falls.

The girls also won fairly easily, accumulating 93 points to top Marsh Valley with 57 and American Falls who had 28.

The Snake River boys were able to win nine individual events and half of the four relays.

For the girls, they were winners in nine individual events and one relay to account for their points.

In this district, the top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet as well as the relay winners. For individuals, the district also gets a wild card entry if they have the next fastest individual runner in the individual events.

The boys' team was led by the four gold medals won by Rylan Anderson, who won the 400 meters, the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles and was a member of the winning medley relay team.

Following are the top two finishers in each of the individual events and the top relay team as well.

Boys' Events:

100 Meters

Corbridge Bastian Marsh Valley 11.68 seconds

Christian Bastian Marsh Valley 12.06 seconds

200 Meters

Corbridge Bastian Marsh Valley 24.01

Christian Bastian Marsh Valley 24.48

400 Meters

Rylan Anderson Snake River 52.80

Cole Gilbert Snake River 52.88

800 Meters

Noah Jones Snake River 2:02.89

Leo High Snake River 2:04.77

1600 Meters

Keegan McCraw Snake River 4:44.84

Lincoln High Snake River 4:49.91

3200 Meters

Keegan McCraw Snake River 10:27.72

Lincoln High Snake River 10:34.49

110 Meter Hurdles

Rylan Anderson Snake River 15.65 seconds

Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 17.22 seconds

300 Meter Hurdles

Rylan Anderson Snake River 41.28 seconds

Tanner Fillmore Snake River 44.92 seconds

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Marsh Valley 45.49 seconds

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Marsh Valley 1:35.23

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Snake River 3:39.96

Medley Relay

Snake River 3:48.65

Shot Put

Adrian Vega American Falls 42-04.25

Bryson Allen American Falls 38-05.25

Discus

Bryson Allen American Falls 107-04

Tyler Mathews Snake River 106-03

High Jump

Brock Goodwin Snake River 5-04.00

Ethan Whitworth Marsh Valley 5-02.00

Pole Vault

Jak Martin Snake River 10-06.00

John Reeder Snake River 10-06.00

Long Jump

Johnny Jones Snake River 19-01.00

Brock Goodwin Snake River 18-10.50

Triple Jump

Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 45-03.00

Ben Carter Marsh Valley 38-05.00

Girls' Individual Events:

100 Meters

Maycee Lunt Marsh Valley 13.04

Madi Watt Snake River 13.31

200 Meters

Madi Watt Snake River 27.74

Paige Adair American Falls 28.32

400 Meters

Rylie Edlefsen Snake River 1:02.54

Paige Adiar American Falls 1:03.22

800 Meters

Camdyn Dunn Snake River 2:33.52

Hailey Raymond Snake River 2:35.84

1600 Meters

Reagan VanOrden Snake River 5:43.95

Ainslee Miller Snake River 5:49.62

3200 Meters

Reagan VanOrden Snake River 12:31.21

Ainslee Miller Snake River 12:33.61

100 Meter Hurdles

Calli Morris Marsh Valley 16.48

Kamailee Singh Marsh Valley 17.71

300 Meter Hurdles

Reese Baldwin Snake River 51.89

Callie Nielsen Marsh Valley 52.47

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Marsh Valley 51.28

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Marsh Valley 1:53.41

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Snake River 4:29.01

Medley Relay

American Falls 1:56.06

Shot Put

Jordyn Kearn American Falls 29-09.25

Rylie Edlefsen Snake River 25-07.25

Discus

Jordyn Kearn American Falls 116-10

Harlee David Snake River 89-04

High Jump

Reese Baldwin Snake River 4-10

Abby Gilbert Snake River 4-06

Pole Vault

McCall Ranstrum Snake River 8-00.00

Emma Perkes Snake River 7-06.00

Long Jump

Madi Watt Snake River 15-07.25

Maycee Lunt Marsh Valley 14-10.00

Triple Jump

Calli Morris Marsh Valley 34-05.50

Abby Marshall Marsh Valley 33-00.50

Recommended for you