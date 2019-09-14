BLACKFOOT – The Snake River Panthers and head coach Mike Kirkham will be hosting the annual Snake River Cross Country Invitational on Thursday and the meet has already drawn 12 high school teams and 12 additional junior high school teams as entries.
The meet is unique in that it will be held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and you will be able to see the runners at three different points of the race from the grandstand as the course will bring the runners in front of the fans at the start, the middle and the finish. No other cross country course gives the fans the opportunity to see the race at three different points without having to chase around the course to catch up to the runners.
The meet will feature teams from Blackfoot, Snake River, American Falls, Burley, Declo, Grace, Hillcrest, Malad, Rigby, Rockland, Sho-Ban and West Side in the high school division.
The meet will begin with the boys’ varsity division promptly at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ varsity, the boys’ junior varsity and the girls’ junior varsity. There will also be a middle school division that will follow the high school races.
The meet has steadily grown under the direction of Kirkham and boasts its highest number of entries in the three years that it has been in existence and will continue to grow in the future as it is placed in between two of the bigger meets in the area, the Tiger/Grizz, which took place this past week, and the Bob Firman Memorial in Boise which takes place on Saturday.