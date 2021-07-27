THOMAS – The first annual Snake River Pole Vault Camp is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, from 8 a.m. until noon and is open to all ages from grade 6 through 12.
The camp will be conducted by Natalie Bigler, pole vault record holder at Blackfoot High School and currently in her third year as the pole vault coach at Snake River High School.
She will be assisted by two pole vaulters Idaho State University in Josh Anderson and Cade Ricks. Josh currently holds the boys’ pole vault record at Snake River High School. He recently finished fifth in the Big Sky Conference in pole vaulting. Cade Ricks recently finished in second place at the Big Sky Conference meet.
If you have ever considered or even tried pole vaulting, this camp is right up your alley.
Instruction in all areas of vaulting will be taught and discussed including equipment, run up to the vault, the vault itself and how to prepare for vaulting.
This camp will also improve your current techniques if you have been vaulting and simply want to improve for the coming indoor and outdoor season in the Spring.
Cost of the camp is only $30 and will only cover the cost of the camp.
Every member of the camp will receive a t-shirt along with eight hours of quality instruction. Please email your shirt size to Natalie at bignat@nickell.org. You can also pay via Venmo if you choose, simply contact Natalie for the Venmo account.