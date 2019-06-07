THOMAS – The Snake River Soccer Club will be presenting a Summer Soccer Skills Camp for all girls from grades 6–12.
The camp will present instruction in all areas of the game of soccer, from proper warm-ups and stretching to passing the ball, dribbling with the ball, shooting, some defensive and offensive formations, and how to play the various positions.
The camp will be held Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Cost of the Camp is $40, payable to the Snake River Soccer Club and may be paid at the time of registration or at the camp on Monday.
All participants will receive a soccer ball and a camp T-shirt.
Contact Snake River head girls' soccer coach Becky Young for further information at 755 W. 25 S., Blackfoot, ID 83221.