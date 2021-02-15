THOMAS – It was senior night for the Snake River Panthers boys’ basketball team and coming to town was an old nemesis in the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
Normally, the feeling in the gymnasium would have been alive with excitement for the opportunity to see a hard-nosed, good basketball game against two top notch opponents. It wasn’t quite that was on Saturday night as the Diggers are in the midst of their worse year in some time, although they had been playing better of late and figured to give the Panthers a tough game.
On the other side of the coin, the Panthers, who have been the top-ranked team in the state all year, were coming off their second straight loss to arch rival Marsh Valley, and to make things worse, starting forward Trey Poulter was at the game on crutches, having suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against Marsh Valley on Friday. There was a feeling of gloom and doom in the Snake River gym.
No reason for worry, because the Bob Coombs brain trust was on the bench with over 75 years of coaching on the sidelines at Snake River and they surely would come up with a game plan and boy did they ever.
Coaches Neil Hillman and Kendall Keller and of course Bob Coombs had put their heads together, started top substitute Kooper Keller in place of Poulter and then turned loose point guard Noah Watt.
The end result was a comfortable 77-52 win over the Diggers, a fitting conclusion to the regular season and a good way to celebrate the four seniors on the team — Watt, Mitch Lindsay, Chandler Coombs and Trey Poulter — and head into the District Tournament on Tuesday evening when they will host the American Falls Beavers.
The Panthers started the game more up-tempo than they had been and buoyed with the great shooting of Watt and some spirited defensive play all around, the Panthers raced out to an early lead and by the time the first quarter came to an end, they held a lead of 19-8, and it was a lead that did not diminish in the slightest the rest of the night.
All five starters got into the act early, whether it was a pair of long range threes from Watt or the rock wall that the defense put up or the block and rebounding from Kooper Keller or the nifty moves to the basket by Lindsay or the “in your face defense” from Chandler Coombs, everyone was involved in the game and it was a good game, with something for everyone.
The Panthers never backed down, not for a second as the first quarter turned into the second quarter and subs like Keegan McCraw and Luke Higginson came in the intensity got even more intense if that was even possible.
That is not to say that the Diggers backed down at all, because that is not the nature of Sugar-Salem — not now, not in the past, and surely not in the future.
When halftime rolled around, the Panthers had a 10-point lead at 31-21 and the Diggers went to their locker room with some problems to figure out. How to stop Watt, Lindsay and the boys and also how to deal with their mounting foul trouble as two key players spent time on the bench with three fouls each.
The second half saw an even more inspired Panther team hit the floor and if anything, the Panthers’ success was only making the Diggers more and more frustrated and the tension between the players was rising. The hard fouls were increasing and neither team was backing down even a little bit. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around and the Panthers were leading by a score of 49-32, the temperature was nearing a boiling point and then, midway through the fourth, the pot boiled over so to speak. On a shooting foul on Watt, both players had an exchange of words and a slight push away that resulted in a double technical foul called.
Two made free throws later by Watt, the ball was awarded to Snake River and the game was virtually over and the subs were on their way to play out the contest.
Final score was flashed upon the scoreboard a few minutes later, Snake River 67, Sugar-Salem 52 and Snake River had completed the regular season sweep of the Diggers, which only put big smiles on the faces of the Panther faithful.
The win puts the Panthers at 17-3 on the year and an appointment with American Falls in the first round of the District 5, 3A tournament and a likely date with Marsh Valley on Thursday where the state’s top-ranked team will attempt to avenge two losses to Marsh Valley already in the books.
SNAKE RIVER 67, SUGAR-SALEM 52
Sugar-Salem 8 13 11 20 — 52
Snake River 19 12 18 18 — 67
Sugar-Salem (52): Braiden Shawcroft 2, Crew Clark 5, Kyzon Garner 2, Koy Sanderson 2, Christian Gordon 5, Coby Pinnock 16, Ryken Clay 2, Ryan Harris 1, Kendle Harris 5
Snake River (67): Luke Higginson 14, Noah Watt 27, Kooper Keller 2, Mitch Lindsay 11, Cole Gilbert 6, Keegan McCraw 2, Chandler Coombs 5