KIMBERLY – The Snake River track and field team made the trip to Kimberly to open the track season last Thursday, just days before the season was suspended by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
The list of times and finishes presented by Athletic.net were not coinciding with what the coaches gave the Chronicle, so there has been a bit of a delay in getting things posted until they could be verified with the coaching staff.
Overall, the coaching staff seems very pleased with the work put in by the athletes and the times and finishes they produced, especially when considering that a good number of the athletes had only a few practices completed due to participation with winter sports that had not finished earlier.
For the boys’ team, they were listed in 15th place out of the 18 teams that competed, but with the disputed times and distances which often happens in early meets in the season, especially with a large number of teams, the team probably finished much higher. Kimberly was the listed winner with 115.5 points while Snake River was only credited with 13 points.
The same thing was true of the girls’ team where Snake River was only credited with 10 points while Kimberly was posted as the winner with 92 points. The mere fact that one of Snake River’s runners finished in fifth place in an event and was listed as disqualified when she wasn’t would have added a number of points to the totals.
There were also a number of senior athletes that did not make the trip to Kimberly due to a mandatory attendance at a senior project workshop. That would have made a huge difference in the total team scores and many of the individual results as well.
Boys Individual results (may have some differences due to inconsistent performances as reported by Kimberly High School).
100 Meters
1. Peyton Bair 10.97
Zach Stalley 12.62
Keegan Ashley 12.90
Hunter Brannon 13.20
400 Meters
4. Rylan Anderson 54.63
7. Kayden Furniss 55.40
36. Maison Clark 1:06.50
800 Meters
9. Lincoln High 2:18.27
30. Nathan Adams 2:36.28
33. Brock Goodwin 2:39.08
39. Jackson Muir 2:43.83
40. Spencer Jones 2:44.25
3200 Meters
9. Lincoln High 11:30.31
12. Nathan Adams 11:59.24
15. Keegan McCraw 12:00.55
19. Brock Goodwin 12:09.12
27. Noah Jones 12:32.02
29. Tanner Fillmore 12:51.67
30. Jackson Muir 13:02.06
35. Bryan Bingham 15:31.53
110 Meter High Hurdles
3. Rylan Anderson 16.51
Shot Put
31. Tyler Adams 32-03.0
75. Shad Warren 23-08.0
78. Cooper Grimmett 23-00.0
80. Austin Hardy 22-05.0
84. Wyatt Mecalf 21-05.0
89. Landon Carter 18-00.0
Discus
31. Tyler Adams 89-02
63. Austin Hardy 63-01
64. Cooper Grimmett 62-11
73. Maison Clark 56-05
78. Shad Warren 53-02
Long Jump
23. Kayden Furniss 17-01
Girls’ Individual results
100 Meters
105. Ethany Allmon 16.13
400 Meters
27. Ashlyn Fillmore 1:32.49
800 Meters
1. Elise Kelsey 2:32.51 (Bear Lake)
2. Morgan Sensenbach 2:37.90
25. Emma Perkes 2:58.90
32. Kierra Jensen 3:06.85
3200 Meters
1. Elli Kelsey 12:17.50 (Bear Lake)
5. Reagan VanOrden 13:22.2
16. Kylee Morgan 14:47.65
19. Aubrie Reed 15:17.12
20. Alivia Reed 15:23.07
Shot Put
21. Josee Steadman 26-00
47. Elise Driscoll 20-08
Discus
15. Josee Steadman 78-10
36. Elise Driscoll 58-09
High Jump
15. Harlee David 4-02