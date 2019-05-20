BOISE – The Snake River High School track and field team is not where coach Mike Kirkham may want it to be at this time of the year, but they are getting better and they are producing results that will get them there in a year or two.
Stressing that improvement is of paramount importance, and pushing yourself to achieve those results is equally important. The Panthers, both boys and girls, saw some very good results at the state meet in Boise.
There weren’t any eye-opening results or championships to celebrate, but there were a number of personal bests and points were earned toward the team title that the school hopes to grab in the next year or two.
“We saw some really good things from the kids on Friday and Saturday,” Kirkham said. “What Lorenzo High did in the 1600 meters was a great race for him and he knocked a big chunk of time off his personal best. Morgan Sensenbach ran her best time ever in the 800 meters and earned a medal and Kassidee Campbell medaled in the long jump and earned the school points in the triple jump, an event she had never tried before the district meet. Good things all around.”
Snake River’s placings in the boys’ events:
1600 Meters
2. Lorenzo High 4:30.33
3200 Meters
5. Lorenzo High 9:57.39
110 Meter Hurdles
7. Rylan Anderson 16.43
Medley Relay
7. Snake River (Conner Ranstrom, Pedro Rodriguez, Joseph Anderson, Rylan Anderson) 3:50.39
Pole Vault
7. Pedro Rodriguez 11-00
The boys’ team finished 14th with 18.5 points
Snake River’s results in the girls’ events are as follows.
800 Meter Run
5. Morgan Sensenbach 2:26.74
1600 Meter Run
8. Reagan VanOrden 5:44.96
3200 Meter Run
8. Reagan VanOrden 12:23.23
4x400 Meter Relay
8. Snake River (Reagan VanOrden, Kierra Jensen, Merced Carter, Morgan Sensenbach) 4:31.22
High Jump
5. Sage Stimpson 4-10
Pole Vault
8. Ashlyn Leavitt 8-00
Long Jump
5. Kassidee Campbell 15-11
Triple Jump
10. Kassidee Campbell 32-03
The girls’ team finished in 16th place with 16 points overall.