BLACKFOOT – When students, especially student-athletes, make their plans for senior projects, you can only hope that the project will have a real service attached to it so the student learns the value of service to the community and about giving back.
Such was the case when Snake River senior Keegan McCraw organized his Turkey Trot at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot for Thanksgiving Day with all of the proceeds going to Primary Children’s Hospital.
The first thing he had to do was figure out exactly how to appeal to a large number of people, so he gathered up ideas and put together a plan that would fit the most people.
He decided to have a pair of races and started to advertise the event to as many people as he could.
“I really thought that if I could get at least 100 people involved, the event would be a success,” McCraw said. “I started off by getting the word out and getting some volunteers to help out with registration and the hosting of the event.”
What happened was that as word spread and he gathered support not only from the running community, but from friends, teammates and students from various schools in the area, he was able to appeal to a large number of people.
He decided on two races, a one-mile event for those who wanted to walk, trot, bicycle or whatever (it could just be not to go a more traditional race of 5K) and then a 5K race that would appeal to the more experienced type of runners like the high school athletes and people at home for Thanksgiving and of course parents and the like.
What ended up happening is that more and more people wanted to run than he would have ever thought and donations started rolling in as well, so the money raised was going to exceed everyone’s expectations.
In the first of the two events, the one-mile race, he got nearly 100 people to participate and the race got started around 9 a.m. on a chilly Thanksgiving morning and there was no hesitation as the runners, walkers, strollers and bicycles lined up for the start and away they would go as they sped around a course that was just a shade over a half-mile. Two laps from start to finish and to the finishers awaited snacks and hot chocolate and a few medals to those that finished in the top of their age groups. Smiles were abundant and everyone seemed to have a wonderful time supporting a young man and his dream of giving back.
When the 5K race was set to start, most were astonished at the number of people waiting for the start of the race. Nearly 200 runners were lined up, swelling the total number of entrants to over 270, far exceeding the expected number of runners and had the weather been just a shade warmer, that number could have been higher.
The first total of money accumulated from the entry fees of only $5 was over $1,800 when the race was over. The good news was that donations continued to roll in after the race and at last count, it could have exceeded $2,000 from a single, small event that will surely be one of the highlights of the Snake River High School senior projects for this year.