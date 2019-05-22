BOISE – A couple of years ago, the IHSAA and Special Olympics combined to create a new event that is held annually now, for the third straight year. It is called the Unified Relay and it combines two athletes from a high school team and two special needs athletes.
Snake River has been prominent in all three years that the program has been in existence.
This year, Snake River combined Riley and Abby with Snake River athletes Joe Anderson and Kassidee Campbell for the event, assisted by Bailey Sensenbach for the event.
The Panthers may have only finished in third place but they made a statement and they were cheered loudly at the end of the race.
Way to go Snake River! You guys rock!