THOMAS – Information on and about the Snake River Valley Basketball Youth Basketball Camp has been released and is now available.
Under the direction of Robert Coombs, athletic director and head boys' basketball coach at Snake River High School, the camp helps to develop skills, gain game experience and confidence and to have fun and operates as a club for all students.
The camp is designed for players going into their third grade through 7th grade years for the 2020-2021 school year.
The camp is scheduled for July 6-9, (Monday–Thursday) and will have a $45 charge to participate. All participants in the camp will be presented with a camp basketball and a t-shirt.
The camp will run daily from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration can be mailed in or you may register at the door on the first day of the camp at Snake River High School.
Contact coach Coombs for additional information at: coomrobe@snakeriver.org or mail you registration to: Snake River Valley Basketball Club
44 South 1190 West
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Please get your registration in as early as possible so that sufficient t-shirts and basketballs may be ordered before the camp starts.