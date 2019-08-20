THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers volleyball program has produced district champion after district champion and has mixed in a few state titles as well.
To say that the team has dominated the South East Idaho Conference would be an understatement. They have gone to the state tournament for what seems like forever.
From the looks of things, the 2019 season will be more of the same and the way that head coach Shaunee Martin talks, this team could be something special indeed.
“I am very excited for this team after watching the girls compete through two-a-days and tryouts,” Martin said. “For the first time that I have been coach, I have some real height along the front line and good athletes everywhere else and that is always a good thing in volleyball.”
Whether all of the incoming players translate into a championship team will depend on how well they can bond and learn their positions, especially those who are new to the varsity and could be playing a new position this season.
The Lady Panthers will be without front line player Abby Morgan for the first time in what seems like years and the graduate is taking her skills to the next level and has accepted a scholarship to play at Western Montana this fall.
The group that coach Martin has assembled will consist of six seniors and three juniors and they will be on display when the Lady Panthers host a jamboree on Friday at Snake River High School. Schools expected to attend will include Firth, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Soda Springs, and Rockland. The action will get underway at 4 p.m. and should be concluded by 6 or 6:30 Friday evening.