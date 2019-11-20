THOMAS – The eagerly awaited season opening game for the Snake River Lady Panthers couldn’t have come at a better time. The girls were tired of playing each other and needed to face somebody new on the gym floor to test what they had been learning for the past several weeks and all summer long.
The players showed that the lessons learned did not go to waste and they virtually handed a good team in the Kimberly Lady Bulldogs a loss and did it in an emphatic way.
The end result was a 55-39 win for Snake River and got the season off to a good start for the Lady Panthers.
“I was very pleased in the way the girls came out and executed the game plan,” coach Jeff Steadman said. “We will learn from this win and there are always some things that we can learn from the mistakes that we made.”
The Lady Panthers played team basketball from the start and put three players into double figures, led by junior Josee Steadman who was able to pour in 20 points during the game and was backed up by Jordyn Gilbert with 14 and got another 14 from Sage Stimpson on the inside. Adia Goff had seven points and Abby Gilbert added another two points.
With the Lady Panthers playing well on both ends of the court, they were also sparked by the play of senior Olivia Kracl, who excelled defensively and with her rebounding.
Next up for Snake River will be a Saturday matinee contest against Buhl which will have a tip-off at 4 p.m. at the Panthers’ lair on the campus of Snake River High School.