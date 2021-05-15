SHELLEY – It may have been a battle to win the war, but the Snake River Panthers battled all the way through a state play-in game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers and earned a berth in the 3A state baseball tournament in Fruitland May 20-22.
The Panthers rode the pitching arm of Nate Goodwin, who threw a complete seven-inning game, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts with only a pair of walks. Goodwin did give up a home run, but only three of the runs he allowed were earned in the contest.
At the plate, Goodwin also made his presence felt as he collected a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs in the game.
The final score was Snake River 10-4 over Sugar-Salem.
The win extended the Panthers’ season and ended the Diggers’ season. Snake River is currently 11-12 on the year and were runners-up in the South East Idaho Conference. They are set to face Bonners Ferry in the first round of the state tournament. That game will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. Bonners Ferry will bring a record of 15-8 into the tournament.
Three seniors — Payton Brooks, Cash Jensen and Nate Goodwin — led the team offensively with a pair of hits each as the Panthers ripped nine hits in the game.
SUGAR-SALEM 100 210 0 — 4 6 5
SNAKE RIVER 134 002 X — 10 9 0
Sugar-Salem
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ryan Harris 4 1 2 1 0 2
Tommy Woodcock 3 0 0 0 1 0
Carson Harris 3 1 1 0 0 1
Tanner Olsen 3 0 0 0 0 0
James Chase 3 1 1 0 0 0
Mack Chappell 2 0 0 0 1 1
Ky Garner 3 0 1 2 0 1
Bridger Norman 3 0 0 0 0 0
Andrew Curry 2 1 1 0 0 1
Cooper Butikofer 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kolby Jones — — — — — -
Totals 26 4 6 3 2 6
Batting HR: Ryan Harris
TB: James Chase, Andrew Curry, Ky Garner, Carson Harris, Ryan Harris 5
RBI: Ky Garner 2, Ryan Harris
HBP: Andrew Curry
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (44.83%)
Mack Chappell 2, James Chase, Andrew Curry, Ky Garner 2, Carson Harris 2, Ryan Harris 3, Tanner Olsen, Tommy Woodcock
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Ky Garner 2, Kolby Jones, Tanner Olsen 2
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
P Brooks 3 2 2 0 1 0
R Watt 4 0 1 2 0 2
N Goodwin 2 0 2 2 2 0
E Gardner 4 0 0 0 0 1
C Jensen 4 2 2 0 0 1
C Fitzgerald 3 2 0 0 0 1
K Keller 3 1 0 0 1 2
T Hansen 0 0 0 0 0 0
C Gillins 3 2 1 0 1 2
C Fisher 3 0 1 2 0 0
C Coombs 0 1 0 0 0 0
Wray — — — — — -
Totals 29 10 9 6 5 9
Batting 2B: P Brooks 2, N Goodwin, C Jensen
TB: C Fisher, R Watt, P Brooks 4, N Goodwin 3, C Jensen 3, C Gillins
RBI: C Fisher 2, R Watt 2, N Goodwin 2
SF: C Fisher
ROE: P Brooks, C Fitzgerald, K Keller
FC: E Gardner
HBP: R Watt, P Brooks, C Fitzgerald
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (47.37%)
C Fisher, R Watt 3, P Brooks 3, N Goodwin 4, C Jensen 2, C Gillins 3, K Keller 2
Team LOB: 10FieldingDP: P Brooks
Sugar-Salem
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tanner Olsen 2.0 38 .711 7 6 5 2 1 0
Ky Garner 4.0 78 .577 2 4 1 7 4 0
Totals 6.0 116 .621 9 10 5 9 5 0
Pitching L: Tanner Olsen
HBP: Ky Garner 3
WP: Tanner Olsen
Pitches-Strikes: Ky Garner 78-45, Tanner Olsen 38-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ky Garner 2-3, Tanner Olsen 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ky Garner 14-23, Tanner Olsen 10-15
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
N Goodwin 7.0 99 .586 6 4 3 6 2 1
Totals 7.0 99 .586 6 4 3 6 2 1
Pitching W: N Goodwin
HBP: N Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: N Goodwin 99-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: N Goodwin 5-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: N Goodwin 19-29
Stats provided by Game Changer