BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos continued to work on the offense on Thursday as they hosted an important conference tilt with the Bonneville Bees.
The Broncos got three goals from sophomore Misa Reyna and added another on a free kick from Bryce Cornell and allowed the defense to stand on its own in a 4-0 win over the Bees.
“We still need to work on taking advantage of opportunities offensively,” coach Liam Pope said. “I like what our defense is doing, but we need to continue to improve offensively.”
The Broncos seemed to be in control from the outset and controlled the tempo of the game effectively as they rolled to an early lead and with a few adjustments at halftime, were able to put the Bees away midway through the second half.
With the win, the Broncos evened their season record at 2-2, but stand at 2-0 in conference play. They will be in action on Monday night, when they travel to Idaho Falls to take on the Tigers in a match scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Snake River vs. Aberdeen
The Snake River Panthers invited Aberdeen to town for their first conference tilt of the year and came away with a 3-1 win over the Tigers in the conference opener for both teams.
The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead before the Tigers benefited from a rush that overpowered the Panthers’ goal keeper and got the Tigers to within one goal at 2-1.
The Panthers were then able to close things out with a goal midway through the second period and earn the win 3-1.
“We were very conscious of the importance of this district game and we put our heads together and came up with a good game plan,” coach Jose Castanza said. “We know how important the district wins are and we try to elevate our game to match the intensity of the importance of winning these games before the district tournament.”
The Snake River Panthers improved their season record to 2-4, 1-0 in conference play with the win.
Aberdeen fell to 0-2-1, 0-1 in conference play with the loss. Aberdeen will play Firth today with an 11 a.m. start, while Snake River will have a doubleheader on Saturday, playing Buhl and Filer with the games taking place at American Falls at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Shelley @ Idaho Falls
The Shelley Russets continued to find the going tough in the early going of the 2019 season as they met up with Idaho Falls and fell by the final of 10-1.
The Russets continue to struggle on offense, only having scored a total of nine goals in six games, with seven of those goals coming against Bonneville. They have been shut out twice and scored a single goal three times in those six games.
Defense is also being overpowered at times, having given up 34 goals in those five games, an average of over five goals per game.
With the meat of the 2019 schedule yet to come, the Russets will be looking for some answers and quickly, before the season gets away from them.
With the loss, the Russets fall to 1-5 on the season, 1-1 in conference play and they will be in action again on Tuesday, when they will host Highland of Pocatello in a 4:30 kick off.
GIRLS’ SOCCER Idaho Falls 4, Shelley 2
The Shelley Lady Russets continue to find that winning games in the 4A classification is difficult, but they are getting better and closer to posting a win.
Their latest attempt was a road contest against the Idaho Falls Tigers and the Russets were able to get a couple of goals. The defense is also improving as the Russets have been allowing fewer goals per game and as many a wise coach has said, “The path to a championship is laid with a good defense,” or words to that effect.
That being said, the Russets’ next opponent will be Highland of Pocatello and they will likely have their hands full once again. That game is scheduled for Tuesday and will be played at Highland with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Russets are now 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in conference play.
Aberdeen 4, Snake River 2
The Panthers of Snake River are showing signs of coming around for new coach Becky Young and evidence of that is the mere fact that they are getting better with each game and gaining confidence with a whole new set of players to work with.
Against Aberdeen, the Panthers scored the first two goals of the game, before Aberdeen got going and scored four straight to close out the scoring in a 4-2 win for Aberdeen.
This is a huge improvement over games against Teton, where the Panthers got shut out 8-0 each time and also fell to Sugar-Salem by the final of 16-0.
The fact that Snake River is now scoring is a huge improvement and signs that the program is coming around. Now all that is needed is some additional improvement on defense and things will be rosy for the Panthers.
With the loss, the Panthers fall to 0-5 on the season, 0-1 in conference play. Aberdeen is now 1-2 on the year, 1-0 in conference play.
Next up for Snake River is a conference match on Tuesday against American Falls at home with a 4 p.m. start. Aberdeen will next be in action on Saturday when they travel to Firth for an 11 a.m. match with the Cougars.
Bonneville 8, Blackfoot 2
The woes for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos continued on Thursday as they dropped an 8-2 match against the Lady Bees of Bonneville.
The lone bright spot for the Broncos seems to be Dessi Sanchez, who scored both of the Blackfoot goals, one of them on a free kick.
With the loss, the Lady Broncos fall to 0-4 on the season, 0-2 in conference play and they will next be in action on Monday when they host the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers in a 4:30 p.m. conference tilt.