BLACKFOOT – The fall athletic season is rapidly passing us by and for soccer in particular, the time has really flown by.
Most soccer teams, both boys’ and girls’, have reached somewhere between the one-third and the one-half mark of the regular season and coaches and players alike have turned their attention to what it will take for them to reach the district tournaments in good shape and with a good enough seed to help them reach the coveted state tournament.
Here are the current standings of both men’s and women’s soccer conferences for teams that reside in Bingham County.
Boys’ teams:
High Country Conference, 4A division
Conference, Overall
Hillcrest 3–0–1, 6–1–1
Idaho Falls 2–0–1, 2–2–2
Blackfoot 2-2–0, 2–4–0
Skyline 2–2–0, 2–4–0
Shelley 1–3–0, 1–6–0
Bonneville 0–3–0, 0–8–0
Mountain Rivers Conference 3A/2A
Sugar-Salem 2–0–0, 6–0–1
South Fremont 0–0–0, 0–3–0
Teton 0–1–0, 4–2–0
Firth 0–1–0, 3–1–0
South East Idaho Conference 3A/2A
American Falls 2–0–0, 7–1–1
Snake River 1–0–0, 4–3–0
Marsh Valley 0–1–0, 1–6–0
Aberdeen 0–2–0, 0–3–0
Girls’ teams:
High Country Conference, 4A division
Skyline 3–0–0, 5–1–0
Bonneville 3–0–0, 5–2–0
Idaho Falls 3–1–0, 4–2–0
Hillcrest 1–2–0, 2–4–0
Blackfoot 0–3–0, 0–6–0
Shelley 0–4–0, 0–8–0
Mountain Rivers Conference 3A/2A
Sugar-Salem 2–0–0, 7–0–0
Teton 1–1–0, 5–2–0
South Fremont 1–2–0, 1–2–0
Firth 0–1–0, 0–2–0
North Fremont 0–1–0, 0–3–1
South East Idaho Conference 3A/2A
American Falls 3–1–1, 6–4–0
Marsh Valley 2–0–1, 6–1–1
Aberdeen 1–2–0, 3–2–1
Malad 0–1–1, 3–1–1
Snake River 0–2–0, 0–6-0