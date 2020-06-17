BLACKFOOT – When you look at Sod Williams, you see a cowboy. There is no doubt that he is not a store-bought cowboy, not in any sense of the word.
Slight of stature, the slim youngster is decked out appropriately with a cowboy hat and blue jeans and boots with spurs on them, but it is the ease with which he wears that attire that is evident. You can make no mistake about it, Sod is a cowboy through and through and he even has the name for it, and it isn’t even a nickname, it is his real name.
“I was named after my great grandfather,” Williams said. “He opened a sawmill when he was younger, and everyone that worked for him were called ‘Sawdusters.’ That was soon shortened to just Sod and that was the moniker that he carried. It is an honor to be named after him and I am proud of the fact that my folks thought so much of me to name me after him.”
While Sod participated in rodeo in the calf roping or tie down roping and team roping, his real talent in rodeo traces back to cow cutting and reined cow horse events, that truly present an event that is in the everyday work that a working cowboy might be expected to do, especially when moving cattle from one pasture to another.
Williams has taken his approach to those two events to a whole new level.
This year, Williams is the state champion in reined cow horse and qualified to the National High School Finals in Guthrie, Okla., in cow cutting. Now that is a real cowboy.
“I owe a lot of my success to my horse, ‘Maggie,’” Williams said. “I have had her since I was 12 and we have worked hard together to get to this level. I am her only trainer, although I get plenty of help from my folks along the way, it is a special bond that we have together.”
The now seven-year-old mare, Maggie never missed a beat over the past weekend, propelling Williams to his championship and dual event qualifier status as Idaho prepares a team that will represent the entire state in the National Finals.
The National Finals will be held in an iconic arena in Oklahoma, now being staged in the Lazy E Arena, one of the most famous of all rodeo and horse related venues in the world.
Williams, who resides in Arbon Valley, attends American Falls High School, where he will be a senior this fall as he makes his final preparations for college. He is a good student, with a grade point average of around 4.8 on a 5.0 scale. He plans on pursuing a business degree once he figures out where he wants to go to school at the next level.
“I have an interest in business and would like to have my own business when I graduate,” Williams said. “I would like to raise and train horses, primarily for use on ranches and in rodeos, but also for just about anyone who just likes horses and being around them.”
So keen is his interest in that future, Williams has built his summer around what he enjoys the most, rodeo and competing, but also taking time out to try and complete his senior project, which is all about helping others.
“I plan on just concentrating on rodeo, especially now that I have qualified for two events at the National Finals,” Williams said. “That will take up most of my time between now and when it is over, but I will also be working on a project for my senior project.”
His senior project really tells you the kind of person that Sod Williams is today and the type of person that he will ultimately become.
His project will be done in his spare times and involves working with leather and leather scraps to make a set of chaps. He plans on using the chaps to produce some funding through an auction which he will donate toward a scholarship program for the FFA (Future Farmers of America), an organization that he has been active in since he was very young.
“I have always been active in FFA and it just seems natural to want to do something to help FFA,” Williams said. “If I can help the FFA in any way, no matter how small it may seem, it will make a difference in the long run.”
That pretty much sums up just what kind of person that Sod Williams is today and where he is heading in the future.
Williams has enjoyed his years of schooling at American Falls and can’t say enough for how much the teachers there have helped him along his way to where he is headed.
“I can’t say enough about how good the teachers in American Falls have been,” Williams said. “They have me on the right track to where I want to go. They also work with all of us to work together and that has helped with the small group we have that rodeo together.”
That group may be small, but there is some quality competitors involved including Lili Bell and her brother Wade Bell. Those types of relationships and learning how to build those relationships will go a long way toward helping Williams as he pursues his business degree and ultimately his business plans for the future.
The way that Williams can flash his special smile at a second’s notice is also one of the things that attract people to him and creates that friendly atmosphere that surrounds him everywhere he goes.