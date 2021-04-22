SODA SPRINGS – Walks and errors did the Snake River Lady Panthers in on Tuesday as they traveled to Soda Spring to tangle with the Cardinals.
Eight walks and five errors combined to give the Lady Cardinals a total of six unearned runs and that was the difference between a win and a loss in the 14-11 win by Soda Springs.
It wasn’t any one person, it wasn’t any one thing, but a combination of things and it started off in the very first inning.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the Lady Cardinals were right back in the game and, in fact, took the lead in the bottom of the first with four runs of their own to take a 4-3 lead.
Back came the Lady Panthers with three more runs in the top of the second, a 6-4 lead for Snake River.
But the Cardinals were not done and they tallied another six runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 10-6 lead.
It wasn’t going to get any better than that for Snake River.
Soda Springs scored another two runs in the bottom of the third inning, and then added single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings for their total of 14.
Snake River’s offense wasn’t done, they added a three spot in the fourth inning and a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the damage had been done. The Lady Cardinals cruised home from there with their 14-11 win.
Snake River’s Lyndsie Larsen was not her usual sharp self in the circle, but she did strike out 11 batters on the day, but the eight walks issued were a problem for the Panthers.
Another problem was the five errors that accompanied those walks as they totaled up six unearned runs, take those six runs away from the Cardinals and the Panthers would have won the game 11-8.
For Soda Springs, they were led to the win by the pitching of M. Hill. She went six innings, striking out 10 Panther batters and allowing all 11 of the Panthers’ runs on only eight hits. A. Camp came out of the bullpen to pitch the final inning in relief.
The hitting star for Snake River was Lyndsie Larsen, who launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning as she tried to keep the Panthers in the game. Hailee Nash and Hallie Leavit each had a pair of hits to lead the Lady Panthers’ eight-hit attack.
For Soda Springs, they only had six hits on the game, two each from V. Pelayo and N. Pelayo, but they used their hits to good advantage.
Next up for Snake River was a Wednesday game at Malad, then the Lady Panthers will have a steady diet of conference match-ups with Marsh Valley and American Falls to close out the regular season.
SNAKE RIVER 330 302 0X — 11 8 5
SODA SPRINGS 462 011 XX — 14 6 2
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hailee Nash 4 3 2 0 0 0
Maecie White 2 2 1 2 2 0
Halle Leavitt 4 3 2 2 1 0
Lyndsie Larsen 4 1 1 2 0 3
Addie Campbell 2 0 1 1 2 0
Carly Phillips 4 0 0 1 0 4
Ashlynn Wright 4 0 0 0 0 1
Abby Larsen 4 0 0 0 0 2
Jordynne Austin 1 2 1 0 1 0
Caselle Howell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 11 8 8 6 10
Batting 2B: Halle Leavitt
3B: Jordynne Austin
HR: Lyndsie Larsen
TB: Lyndsie Larsen 4, Halle Leavitt 3, Maecie White, Addie Campbell, Jordynne Austin 3, Hailee Nash 2
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White 2, Addie Campbell, Carly Phillips
SF: Maecie White
ROE: Halle Leavitt
HBP: Jordynne Austin 2, Hailee Nash
SB: Addie Campbell, Jordynne Austin, Hailee Nash
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (53.85%)
Lyndsie Larsen 3, Halle Leavitt 4, Maecie White 5, Ashlynn Wright, Addie Campbell 2, Jordynne Austin 2, Hailee Nash 3, Carly Phillips
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Addie Campbell 2, Hailee Nash, Carly Phillips, Abby Larsen
Soda Springs
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
M Hill 5 0 0 0 0 4
A Camp 0 1 0 0 0 0
K Ozburn 3 2 0 0 2 1
A Ericson 3 4 1 0 2 0
J Leissring 2 3 1 1 2 0
P Pendleburg 0 0 0 0 1 0
T Billman 3 1 0 1 0 3
N Pelayo 3 2 2 3 1 1
Z Somsen 4 0 0 1 0 2
A Peterson 4 1 0 2 0 0
Y Pelayo 3 0 2 2 0 0
Totals 30 14 6 10 8 11
Batting 2B: A Ericson, J Leissring, Y Pelayo
TB: A Ericson 2, J Leissring 2, N Pelayo 2, Y Pelayo 3
RBI: J Leissring, T Billman, N Pelayo 3, Z Somsen, A Peterson 2, Y Pelayo 2
ROE: M Hill, A Ericson 2, J Leissring, Z Somsen
FC: A Peterson 2
HBP: T Billman 2, Y Pelayo
CS: Y Pelayo
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (36.59%)
K Ozburn 3, A Ericson 4, J Leissring 3, T Billman, N Pelayo, P Pendleburg, Y Pelayo 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: J Leissring, Z Somsen
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 6.0 137 .606 6 14 8 11 8 0
Totals 6.0 137 .606 6 14 8 11 8 0
Pitching L: Lyndsie Larsen
HBP: Lyndsie Larsen 3
WP: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 137-83
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 22-41
Soda Springs
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
M Hill 6.0 134 .672 8 11 8 10 4 1
A Camp 1.0 20 .450 0 0 0 0 2 0
Totals 7.0 154 .643 8 11 8 10 6 1
Pitching W: M Hill
HBP: M Hill 3
WP: M Hill
Pitches-Strikes: M Hill 134-90, A Camp 20-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Hill 4-4, A Camp 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Hill 21-34, A Camp 3-5
Stats provided by Game Changer