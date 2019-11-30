SODA SPRINGS – The first two games that the Snake River Lady Panthers played, they looked like they should be one of the favorites for the 3A title in the state girls’ basketball tournament.
After a trip to Soda Springs to take on the Cardinals, who had just lost by eight to Sugar-Salem, the Lady Panthers are heading back to the drawing board.
It is very obvious that Kimberly and Buhl, once thought to be at the top of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, are more likely to be at the bottom of that league, unless Gooding and Filer are in the same boat as the Bulldogs and Indians appear to be.
The Lady Panthers handled both of those teams, (Kimberly and Buhl) with such ease that they were playing all of their reserves and benched the starters for the majority of the fourth quarter in their opening games. No such luck in the game with Cardinals, who did everything that they could to confuse and put on a defensive clinic against Snake River.
The tactics, especially defensively, took Snake River out of its offense and led the Cardinals to a big win by the final of 38-25. So complete was the Cardinal defense that not a single player from Snake River made it into double figures on the night.
There is no need for panic in the Snake River camp, just some major tweaking to be done that will get some better looks at the basket for the Lady Panthers. They now know that they cannot rely solely on the half-court offense for all of their points and will have to do something to speed the game up at times in order to get some easy baskets and offset times when the half-court offense isn’t working.
The Lady Panthers need to be better at getting offense from Olivia Kracl and Jordyn Gilbert and at least something from their posts Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson in order to be competitive with the better teams in southeast Idaho.
The Lady Panthers will have a chance at a rematch when the Cardinals come calling to Snake River Dec. 11, but before that happens, the Lady Panthers will participate in the Preston Tournament and hopefully will be able to get some things straightened out.
SODA SPRINGS 38, SNAKE RIVER 25
Snake River 7 11 11 9 — 38
Soda Springs 4 4 6 11 — 25
Snake River — Josee Steadman 9, Jordyn Gilbert 8, Adia Goff 4, Regan VanOrden 2, Olivia Kracl 2.
Soda Springs — Balls 11, Smith 8, Gronning 6, Pelayo 5, Horsley 4, Moldenhauer 2, Naef