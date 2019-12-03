BLACKFOOT – We have just finished the first two weeks of the girls’ basketball season, and already there are some things that are sorting themselves out.
Some of the teams have already played four games, most have played three games and the rest will have some catching up to do.
The first league that we will look at is the High Country Conference, 4A division. Keep in mind that all of these 4A schools will be playing several of the 5A schools in the conference, although wins and losses against the 5A schools will not count in conference play.
You will note that Blackfoot has a loss on its record, which came against 5A Thunder Ridge and it doesn’t count in the 4A records. You will also notice that Bonneville is off to a 4-0 start, so nothing much has changed from last year to this as the Bees appear to be the team to beat early in the season.
Team-Overall Record-Conference record
Bonneville 4-0 1-0
Blackfoot 2-1 1-0
Skyline 1-1 0-0
Hillcrest 1-2 0-0
Idaho Falls 0-3 0-1
Shelley 0-4 0-1
The 3A classification for the Bingham County schools is the South East Idaho Conference and it has just three members, Snake River, Marsh Valley and American Falls.
Snake River jumped out to a 2-0 start, downing Kimberly and Buhl, but faltered on its first road trip of the year, falling to a good Soda Springs team. Marsh Valley and American Falls both show losses to a 2A team on the season as well.
Team-Overall Record-Conference Record
Snake River 2-1 0-0
Marsh Valley 1-1 0-0
American Falls 1-2 0-0
In the 2A Nuclear Conference, the early stages of play show that Firth could be the team to beat after they opened the season at 3-0. They lost their next game to 3A Teton, who showed that they have improved a lot since last season. One of the Cougars’ wins has come at the hands of 3A South Fremont, so they have some clout behind their record.
Team-Overall Record-Conference Record
Firth 3-1 0-0
Ririe 1-1 0-0
Salmon 1-1 0-0
West Jefferson 1-2 0-0
North Fremont 0-0 0-0
It is early, but the 2A, South East Idaho Conference looks like it could be a real dog fight with the top three teams all the way through conference play. Soda Springs has had a stranglehold on the conference in years past, but Bear Lake and Aberdeen have both shown that they have improved and could be a challenge to the Cardinals. They may not win the conference, but they will let Soda Springs know that they have been in a fight before it is all said and done.
Team-Overall Record-Conference Record
Bear Lake 2-0 0-0
Soda Springs 2-1 0-0
Aberdeen 2-2 0-0
Malad 0-4 0-0
West Side 0-5 0-0
Things don’t look much different in the Rocky Mountain Conference of the 1A Div II Classification as Rockland and Sho-Ban look like the best two teams, just as it has been for several years now. The rest of the teams will sort themselves out before it is all said and done for sure, but for now, it is the top two and the all the rest. How things sort themselves out will depend on how well the top two can continue to play in a conference where it is common to spend five or six hours in a bus traveling to a game. That will take its toll on teams as the season plays out.
Team-Overall Record-Conference Record
Rockland 4-0 1-0
Sho-Ban 3-1 2-1
Leadore 1-0 1-0
North Gem 1-3 1-1
Mackay 0-0 0-0
Watersprings 0-1 0-1
Grace Lutheran 0-2 0-1
Note that not all of the games may appear in this section as some of the schools have not posted their wins or losses in the 1A classification. As the season goes along, these will be updated and corrected.