THOMAS – The verdict is in, and it definitely shows the talent that we had in our own backyard with the Snake River Panthers football team.
They had a Player of the Year in Cole Gilbert, who by the coaches’ own admission kept the Panthers in the game a number of times during this season. Disregard the overall team record, even though that is often how a team is measured, look at the number of players who made the all-conference teams on offense and defense. That is a lot of talent.
CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
QB/FS/P Cole Gilbert, Sr. (Snake River)
The Panthers quarterback and free safety kept Snake River in a number of games this season. He had over 1,000 yards passing and 500 yards on the ground, accounting for 16 total touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB Hunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
The Marsh Valley quarterback was probably the best pure passer in the district. Often finding stellar receiver Payton Howe, he threw for 800 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for over 300 yards and scoring a half-dozen times on the ground.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LB Michael Belnap, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
A dominating linebacker, Belnap was the heart and soul of the Eagles’ defense. The senior led Marsh Valley with 80 tackles and a quartet of tackles for loss. Belnap, too, had an interception and recovered a pair of fumbles.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QuarterbackHunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
Running Backs
Carson Hawker, Sr. (Snake River)
Michael Belnap, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
Tight End
Alexis Rios, Sr, (AF)
Wied Receiver
Payton Howe, Sr. (MV)
Rylan Anderson, Sr. (SR)
Offensive Line
Braxton Kunz, Sr. (AF)
Easton Branson, Sr. (MV)
Hunter McQuivey, Sr. (MV)
Josh Curzon, Jr. (SR)
Ben Matthews, Jr. (SR)
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Hudson Jones, Sr. (MV)
Lance Hunter, Sr. (SR)
Hunter McQuivey, Sr. (MV)
Outside Line Backer/Defensive End
Keegan Ashley, Sr. (SR)
Hunter Roche, Sr. (MV)
Line Backer
Michael Belanp, Sr. (MV)
Bradley Belnap, Jr. (MV)
Defensive Back
Payton Howe, Sr. (MV)
Danny Wray, Sr. (SR)
Free Safety
Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)
Paddy Harwood, Sr. (AF)
Punter
Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)
Kicker
Andy Serna, So. (SR)
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Cole Gilbert, Sr. (SR)
Running Back
Zach Stailey, Sr. (SR)
Josh Smith, Jr. (AF)
Bradley Belnap, Jr. (MV)
Tight End
Titan Martin, Jr. (SR)
Wide Receiver
Jace Mortenson, Sr. (SR)
Alex Vaughan, Jr. (MV)
Offensive Line
Sam Ortega, Sr. (AF)
Dalton Bowman, Sr. (MV)
Grayson Sorensen, Sr. (MV)
Kade England, Jr. (SR)
Andru Quezada, Jr. (SR)
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Bailey Brock, So. (MV)
Josh Curzon, Jr. (SR)
Easton Branson, Sr. (MV)
Outside Line Backer / Defensive End
Colby Hansen, Sr. (SR)
Alexis Ruins, Sr. (AF)
Brandley Benson, Sr. (MV)
Linebacker
Colton Jensen, Sr. (SR)
Jayden Kepner, , Sr. (MV)
Defensive Back
Josh Smith, Jr. (AF)
Alex Vaughan, Jr. (MV)
Free Safety
Corbridge Bastain, So. (MV)
Zach Stailey, Sr. (SR)
Punter
Bradley Belnap, Jr.
Kicker
Bryan Cervantex, So. (AF)