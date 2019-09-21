FIRTH – The Firth Cougars just missed on a two-point conversion with 10 seconds left in the game and the South Fremont Cougars were able to hang on in a tight, thrilling contest between the two teams Friday night, 20-18.
The Firth Cougars were able to get on the scoreboard first, as they drove the ball deep into South Fremont territory and punched the ball into the end zone for an early 6-0 lead.
With time running out in the first half, South Fremont took the ball into the end zone themselves and with the extra point, they would hold the halftime lead at 7-6.
Firth took the second half kickoff and with a nice mixture of runs and passes, were able to take the lead back at 12-7 as the two teams traded the lead back and forth.
As the teams slugged it out into the fourth quarter, the South Fremont squad was able to slip away for a touchdown and when the extra point failed, they held the lead at 13-12.
That is the way the score would be late into the fourth period. With Firth driving and less than a minute remaining in the game, running back Cannon Carpenter took the ball around the left side on a halfback option. As the South Fremont defense swarmed over Carpenter, he tried to make something happen and the ball ended up in the hands of a South Fremont defender, who sped 55 yards for a touchdown and with the extra point, the Cougars of South Fremont would hold the lead at 20-12.
Firth’s Teague Shook would take the resulting kickoff and he was off to the races. He sped 65 yards, down to the South Fremont 20 yard line where the Firth Cougars would set up shop.
Two plays later, quarterback Jace Erickson would find Athan Blonquist in the end zone and with a juggling catch, the Cougars were suddenly within two point of tying the game up at 20.
The two-point conversion, a pass attempt from Erickson, sailed between the hands of a Firth receiver and the game was down to 10 seconds and South Fremont holding a 20-18 lead.
The ensuing kickoff by Firth, an onside attempt, was in the hands of a Firth player for a fleeting second before bouncing away and being recovered by South Fremont. The clock would then run out on the Firth bunch, with South Fremont holding onto a 20-18 lead for the win.