Wrestling from around Idaho

Kolton Stacey from Shelley in action.

 File photo

South Fremont may have stamped itself as the favorite to repeat as the state 3A wrestling champion with a solid win in the 47th Annual Buhl Invitational tournament. The Cougars racked up 216 points to easily outdistance the host Buhl who had 187 points and Snake River who posted 182.5 points.

Buhl Invitational

Team Scores:

1. South Fremont 216, 2. Buhl 187, 3. Snake River 182.5, 4. Marsh Valley 144.5, 5. Twin Falls 110.5, 6. Ririe 106, 7. Weiser 103, 8. Sugar-Salem 101, 9. Grace 97, 10. Firth 82, 11. Teton 75.5, 12. Kimberly 66, 13. Declo 65, 14. Filer 48, 15. North Fremont 46, t16. Raft River 42, t16. Gooding 42, 18 Glenns Ferry 41.5, 19. Burley 39, 20. Oakley 37, 21. Wendell 36, 22. Canyon Ridge 14.

Top 4 individuals:

98 pounds

1st Place — Jaxton Packer of South Fremont

2nd Place — Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

3rd Place — Austin Machen of Ririe

4th Place — Martin Estrada of North Fremont

106 pounds

1st Place — Hans Newby of Grace

2nd Place — Remy Baler of Teton

3rd Place — David Green of South Fremont

4th Place — Dallin Walters of Kimberly

113 pounds

1st Place — Bowen Brunson of Buhl

2nd Place — Ryker Simmons of South Fremont

3rd Place — Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley

4th Place — Connor Parkinson of Ririe

120 pounds

1st Place — Kade Orr of Buhl

2nd Place — Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls

3rd Place — Brayden Anderson of Snake River

4th Place — Gustavo Carranza of South Fremont

126 pounds

1st Place — Riley Brunson of Buhl

2nd Place — Bray Skinner of Grace

3rd Place — Brock Young of Marsh Valley

4th Place — Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont

132 pounds

1st Place — Emilio Caldera of Snake River

2nd Place — Chance Bennett of Buhl

3rd Place — Tegan Whitaker of Raft River

4th Place — Clayton Lunt of Grace

138 pounds

1st Place — Kayd Craig of Gooding

2nd Place — Rhet Jorgensen of Grace

3rd Place — Jayce Bower of Buhl

4th Place — Damon Estudillo of Marsh Valley

145 pounds

1st Place — Ryker Fullmer of Teton

2nd Place — Collin Williams of Marsh Valley

3rd Place — Bridger Norman of Sugar-Salem

4th Place — Trace Nielsen of Buhl

152 pounds

1st Place — Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont

2nd Place — Lane Carter of Snake River

3rd Place — Alexys Rivas of Burley

4th Place — Clayton Beesley of Weiser

160 pounds

1st Place — Derek Matthews of Declo

2nd Place — Kyle Richardson of Snake River

3rd Place — Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

4th Place — Jaimen Swainston of Filer

170 pounds

1st Place — Hayden Maupin of North Fremont

2nd Place — Isaac Mitton of Oakley

3rd Place — River Eddins of South Fremont

4th Place — Lance Hunter of Snake River

182 pounds

1st Place — Cody Tillery of Sugar-Salem

2nd Place — Brandon Richards of Firth

3rd Place — Denzil Lloyd of Raft River

4th Place — Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls

195 pounds

1st Place — Skeet Newton of Twin Falls

2nd Place — Drake Anderton of Snake River

3rd Place — Zach Gunnell of Kimberly

4th Place — Joe Orchard of Ririe

220 pounds

1st Place — Gabe Sommers of Ririe

2nd Place — Rylee Willet of Weiser

3rd Place — Isaac Finley of Wendell

4th Place — Elijah Carter of Weiser

285 pounds

1st Place — Jaime Ortiz of Firth

2nd Place — Nick Parris of Snake River

3rd Place — Jesse Lockett of Weiser

4th Place — Baylee Carney of Twin Falls

ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL

Some 45 teams showed up for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational held at the Ford Idaho Nampa Center and the top 12 of those teams included Blackfoot in 11th and Century in 12.

1, Meridian 226.5. 2, Kuna 221. 3, Post Falls 144. 4, Nampa 137. 5, Highland 134. 6, New Plymouth 124. 7, Columbia 123.5. 8, Lakeland 114.5. 9, Coeur d’Alene 111. 10, American Falls 103. 11, Blackfoot 95. 12, Century 93.

Top six individuals included:

98 pounds: 1, Dedrick Navarro, Nampa. 2, Mack Mauger, Blackfoot. 3, Kolter Burton, American Falls. 4, David Scott, Columbia. 5, Zach Macdonald, Lake City. 6, Wylie Stone, Eagle.

106 pounds: 1, Carson Exferd, Nampa. 2, Payton Hernandez, Columbia. 3, Ezra Clemens, Fruitland. 4, Cole Currin, Kuna. 5, Grayson Williams, American Falls. 6, Carter Balmforth, Shelley.

113 pounds: 1, Tanner Frothinger, Eagle. 2, Treygen Morin, Ridgevue. 3, Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa. 4, Anderson White, Kuna. 5, Devyn Greenland, Century. 6, Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth.

120 pounds: 1, Kyle Rice, New Plymouth. 2, Peyton Munson, Nampa. 3, Roddy Romero, Post Falls. 4, Simon Graeber, Columbia. 5, Zanlen White, Kuna. 6, Cody Fitzpatrick, Middleton.

126 pounds: 1, Hunter Bidelman, Caldwell. 2, Jason Mara, Meridian. 3, Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly. 4, Kolton Stacey, Shelley. 5, Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge. 6, Michael Mitchell, Kuna.

132 pounds: 1, Hudson Rogers, Gooding. 2, Nathan Gregory, Meridian. 3, Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls. 4, Noah Ingram, Madison. 5, Evan Barajas, Bonners Ferry. 6, Mason Adamson, Eagle.

138 pounds: 1, River Wardle, Wasatch (UT). 2, Cade White, Meridian. 3, Tyler Jones, Rocky Mountain. 4, Xander Thompson, Century. 5, Jacob Blandford, Middleton. 6, Nikko Gonzalez, Nampa.

145 pounds: 1, Joel Campbell, New Plymouth. 2, Tayten Gillette, Gooding. 3, Riley Siegford, Lakeland. 4, Lane Reardon, Post Falls. 5, Brodyn Sunada, Meridian. 6, Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest.

152 pounds: 1, Kael Cordingley, Highland. 2, Trent Myers, New Plymouth. 3, Preston Owens, Kuna. 4, Ryker Permann, American Falls. 5, Payton Brooks, Rigby. 6, Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene.

160 pounds: 1, Cael Palmer, Kuna. 2, Caden Frix, Meridian. 3, Ethan Miller, Post Falls. 4, Canyon Mansfield, Century. 5, Logan Taylor, Centennial. 6, Cooper Johnson, Lakeland.

170 pounds: 1, Dante Roggio, Kuna. 2, Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene. 3, Shale Webb, Nampa. 4, Bristin Corrigan, Highland. 5, Isaiah Twait, Meridian. 6, Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry.

182 pounds: 1, MaHonri Rushton, McCall. 2, Kaleb Smith, Meridian. 3, Layne Dalton, Emmett. 4, Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City. 5, Easton Millward, Century. 6, Carter Torres, Kuna.

195 pounds: 1, Reuben Thill, Lewiston. 2, Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge. 3, Xander Floth, Kuna. 4, Isaiah Laguna, Post Falls. 5, Roc Dixon, Meridian. 6, Bronson Staley, Rocky Mountain.

220 pounds: 1, Nico Rodriguez, Columbia. 2, Logan George, Highland. 3, Tyler Cook, Post Falls. 4, Demetri Smith, Mountain Home. 5, Mason Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain. 6, Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh, Bonners Ferry.

285 pounds: 1, Greg Gissel, Fruitland. 2, Sam Feusier, Lakeland. 3, Miguel Perez, Caldwell. 4, Gerardo Duran, Century. 5, Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene. 6, Ian Allen, Highland.

In girls’ action from the girls’ division of the Rollie Lane Invitational:

1, Eagle 132. 2, Caldwell 86. 3, Minico 76. 4, Columbia 72. 5, Thunder Ridge 65. 6, Meridian 62. 7, Post Falls 62. 8, Nampa 57. 9, Bonneville 53. 10, Lewiston 50. 11, Homedale 47. 12, Rocky Mountain 45. 13, Kuna 39. 14, Clearwater Valley 38. 15, Coeur d’Alene 37. 16, Vallivue 33. 17, Melba 31. 18, Ridgevue 31. 19, American Falls 28. 20, Grangeville 28. 21, Preston 28. 22, West Side 25. 23, Payette 23. 24, Mountain Home 22. 25, Shelley 22. 26, Blackfoot 21. 27, Bonners Ferry 17. 28, Emmett 17. 29, Bishop Kelly 14. 30, Centennial 14. 31, Hillcrest 12. 32, Skyline 11. 33, Highland 9. 34, Rigby 8. 35, Mountain View 4. 36, Fruitland 1.

Individual placers:

101: 1, Danielle Holt, Thunder Ridge. 2, Myriam Riley, Blackfoot. 3, Jaycie Hackler, Melba. 4, Ivette Balero, Skyline.

109: 1, Lita Cruz, Minico. 2, Kayla Vail, Bonneville. 3, Taylor Call, Hillcrest. 4, Holli Schumacker, Grangeville. 5, Kaylee Hunt, American Falls. 6, Shantell Christensen, Shelley.

116: 1, Frankie Graham, Minico. 2, Hannah Dupay, Meridian. 3, Liv Wieber, Eagle. 4, Camille Ussher, Bonners Ferry. 5, Sesha Beckstead, West Side. 6, Kristen Rayo-Tona, Columbia.

123: 1, Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene. 2, Camilla Tew, West Side. 3, Alexandra Crow, Centennial. 4, Holland Wieber, Eagle. 5, Jordan Barrett, Payette. 6, Elizabeth Hergesheimer, Homedale.

130: 1, Savannah Turner, Homedale. 2, Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain. 3, Alexandra Garvin, Rocky Mountain. 4, Angie Rios, Columbia. 5, Neveah Villalobos, Minico. 6, Lilianna Montufar, Rigby.

136: 1, Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell. 2, Kaydince Turner, Homedale. 3, Miah Garcia, Payette. 4, Abigale Piper, Post Falls. 5, Hallie Campbell, Columbia. 6, Sam Ferguson, Thunder Ridge.

143: 1, Kayli Acosta, Eagle. 2, Anjolina Espinoza, Mountain Home. 3, Jordyn Kearn, American Falls. 4, Alaysia Valverde, Caldwell. 5, Jenay Castro, Minico. 6, Lillee Olague, Bonneville.

155: 1, Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge. 2, Serena Luna-Gonzalez, Nampa. 3, Maria Sifuentes, Columbia. 4, Cassidy Rehoder, Lewiston. 5, Danica Valdez, Shelley. 6, Rylan Shipp, Ridgevue.

170: 1, Kyra Richards, Columbia. 2, Hope Thomas, Vallivue. 3, Alyssa Mabey, Kuna. 4, Emma Steel, Kuna.

191: 1, Reece Woods, Eagle. 2, Olivia Burciasa, Kuna. 3, Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia. 4, Riley Bodily, Preston. 5, Cheyenne Cada, Bonners Ferry. 6, Madison Malm, Blackfoot.

235: 1, Olivia Woods, Eagle. 2, Megan Webster, Post Falls. 3, Ashlyn Lee, Vallivue.