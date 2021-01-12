South Fremont may have stamped itself as the favorite to repeat as the state 3A wrestling champion with a solid win in the 47th Annual Buhl Invitational tournament. The Cougars racked up 216 points to easily outdistance the host Buhl who had 187 points and Snake River who posted 182.5 points.
Buhl Invitational
Team Scores:
1. South Fremont 216, 2. Buhl 187, 3. Snake River 182.5, 4. Marsh Valley 144.5, 5. Twin Falls 110.5, 6. Ririe 106, 7. Weiser 103, 8. Sugar-Salem 101, 9. Grace 97, 10. Firth 82, 11. Teton 75.5, 12. Kimberly 66, 13. Declo 65, 14. Filer 48, 15. North Fremont 46, t16. Raft River 42, t16. Gooding 42, 18 Glenns Ferry 41.5, 19. Burley 39, 20. Oakley 37, 21. Wendell 36, 22. Canyon Ridge 14.
Top 4 individuals:
98 pounds
1st Place — Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
2nd Place — Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
3rd Place — Austin Machen of Ririe
4th Place — Martin Estrada of North Fremont
106 pounds
1st Place — Hans Newby of Grace
2nd Place — Remy Baler of Teton
3rd Place — David Green of South Fremont
4th Place — Dallin Walters of Kimberly
113 pounds
1st Place — Bowen Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place — Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
3rd Place — Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley
4th Place — Connor Parkinson of Ririe
120 pounds
1st Place — Kade Orr of Buhl
2nd Place — Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls
3rd Place — Brayden Anderson of Snake River
4th Place — Gustavo Carranza of South Fremont
126 pounds
1st Place — Riley Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place — Bray Skinner of Grace
3rd Place — Brock Young of Marsh Valley
4th Place — Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
132 pounds
1st Place — Emilio Caldera of Snake River
2nd Place — Chance Bennett of Buhl
3rd Place — Tegan Whitaker of Raft River
4th Place — Clayton Lunt of Grace
138 pounds
1st Place — Kayd Craig of Gooding
2nd Place — Rhet Jorgensen of Grace
3rd Place — Jayce Bower of Buhl
4th Place — Damon Estudillo of Marsh Valley
145 pounds
1st Place — Ryker Fullmer of Teton
2nd Place — Collin Williams of Marsh Valley
3rd Place — Bridger Norman of Sugar-Salem
4th Place — Trace Nielsen of Buhl
152 pounds
1st Place — Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place — Lane Carter of Snake River
3rd Place — Alexys Rivas of Burley
4th Place — Clayton Beesley of Weiser
160 pounds
1st Place — Derek Matthews of Declo
2nd Place — Kyle Richardson of Snake River
3rd Place — Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
4th Place — Jaimen Swainston of Filer
170 pounds
1st Place — Hayden Maupin of North Fremont
2nd Place — Isaac Mitton of Oakley
3rd Place — River Eddins of South Fremont
4th Place — Lance Hunter of Snake River
182 pounds
1st Place — Cody Tillery of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place — Brandon Richards of Firth
3rd Place — Denzil Lloyd of Raft River
4th Place — Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
195 pounds
1st Place — Skeet Newton of Twin Falls
2nd Place — Drake Anderton of Snake River
3rd Place — Zach Gunnell of Kimberly
4th Place — Joe Orchard of Ririe
220 pounds
1st Place — Gabe Sommers of Ririe
2nd Place — Rylee Willet of Weiser
3rd Place — Isaac Finley of Wendell
4th Place — Elijah Carter of Weiser
285 pounds
1st Place — Jaime Ortiz of Firth
2nd Place — Nick Parris of Snake River
3rd Place — Jesse Lockett of Weiser
4th Place — Baylee Carney of Twin Falls
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Some 45 teams showed up for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational held at the Ford Idaho Nampa Center and the top 12 of those teams included Blackfoot in 11th and Century in 12.
1, Meridian 226.5. 2, Kuna 221. 3, Post Falls 144. 4, Nampa 137. 5, Highland 134. 6, New Plymouth 124. 7, Columbia 123.5. 8, Lakeland 114.5. 9, Coeur d’Alene 111. 10, American Falls 103. 11, Blackfoot 95. 12, Century 93.
Top six individuals included:
98 pounds: 1, Dedrick Navarro, Nampa. 2, Mack Mauger, Blackfoot. 3, Kolter Burton, American Falls. 4, David Scott, Columbia. 5, Zach Macdonald, Lake City. 6, Wylie Stone, Eagle.
106 pounds: 1, Carson Exferd, Nampa. 2, Payton Hernandez, Columbia. 3, Ezra Clemens, Fruitland. 4, Cole Currin, Kuna. 5, Grayson Williams, American Falls. 6, Carter Balmforth, Shelley.
113 pounds: 1, Tanner Frothinger, Eagle. 2, Treygen Morin, Ridgevue. 3, Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa. 4, Anderson White, Kuna. 5, Devyn Greenland, Century. 6, Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth.
120 pounds: 1, Kyle Rice, New Plymouth. 2, Peyton Munson, Nampa. 3, Roddy Romero, Post Falls. 4, Simon Graeber, Columbia. 5, Zanlen White, Kuna. 6, Cody Fitzpatrick, Middleton.
126 pounds: 1, Hunter Bidelman, Caldwell. 2, Jason Mara, Meridian. 3, Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly. 4, Kolton Stacey, Shelley. 5, Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge. 6, Michael Mitchell, Kuna.
132 pounds: 1, Hudson Rogers, Gooding. 2, Nathan Gregory, Meridian. 3, Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls. 4, Noah Ingram, Madison. 5, Evan Barajas, Bonners Ferry. 6, Mason Adamson, Eagle.
138 pounds: 1, River Wardle, Wasatch (UT). 2, Cade White, Meridian. 3, Tyler Jones, Rocky Mountain. 4, Xander Thompson, Century. 5, Jacob Blandford, Middleton. 6, Nikko Gonzalez, Nampa.
145 pounds: 1, Joel Campbell, New Plymouth. 2, Tayten Gillette, Gooding. 3, Riley Siegford, Lakeland. 4, Lane Reardon, Post Falls. 5, Brodyn Sunada, Meridian. 6, Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest.
152 pounds: 1, Kael Cordingley, Highland. 2, Trent Myers, New Plymouth. 3, Preston Owens, Kuna. 4, Ryker Permann, American Falls. 5, Payton Brooks, Rigby. 6, Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene.
160 pounds: 1, Cael Palmer, Kuna. 2, Caden Frix, Meridian. 3, Ethan Miller, Post Falls. 4, Canyon Mansfield, Century. 5, Logan Taylor, Centennial. 6, Cooper Johnson, Lakeland.
170 pounds: 1, Dante Roggio, Kuna. 2, Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene. 3, Shale Webb, Nampa. 4, Bristin Corrigan, Highland. 5, Isaiah Twait, Meridian. 6, Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry.
182 pounds: 1, MaHonri Rushton, McCall. 2, Kaleb Smith, Meridian. 3, Layne Dalton, Emmett. 4, Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City. 5, Easton Millward, Century. 6, Carter Torres, Kuna.
195 pounds: 1, Reuben Thill, Lewiston. 2, Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge. 3, Xander Floth, Kuna. 4, Isaiah Laguna, Post Falls. 5, Roc Dixon, Meridian. 6, Bronson Staley, Rocky Mountain.
220 pounds: 1, Nico Rodriguez, Columbia. 2, Logan George, Highland. 3, Tyler Cook, Post Falls. 4, Demetri Smith, Mountain Home. 5, Mason Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain. 6, Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh, Bonners Ferry.
285 pounds: 1, Greg Gissel, Fruitland. 2, Sam Feusier, Lakeland. 3, Miguel Perez, Caldwell. 4, Gerardo Duran, Century. 5, Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene. 6, Ian Allen, Highland.
In girls’ action from the girls’ division of the Rollie Lane Invitational:
1, Eagle 132. 2, Caldwell 86. 3, Minico 76. 4, Columbia 72. 5, Thunder Ridge 65. 6, Meridian 62. 7, Post Falls 62. 8, Nampa 57. 9, Bonneville 53. 10, Lewiston 50. 11, Homedale 47. 12, Rocky Mountain 45. 13, Kuna 39. 14, Clearwater Valley 38. 15, Coeur d’Alene 37. 16, Vallivue 33. 17, Melba 31. 18, Ridgevue 31. 19, American Falls 28. 20, Grangeville 28. 21, Preston 28. 22, West Side 25. 23, Payette 23. 24, Mountain Home 22. 25, Shelley 22. 26, Blackfoot 21. 27, Bonners Ferry 17. 28, Emmett 17. 29, Bishop Kelly 14. 30, Centennial 14. 31, Hillcrest 12. 32, Skyline 11. 33, Highland 9. 34, Rigby 8. 35, Mountain View 4. 36, Fruitland 1.
Individual placers:
101: 1, Danielle Holt, Thunder Ridge. 2, Myriam Riley, Blackfoot. 3, Jaycie Hackler, Melba. 4, Ivette Balero, Skyline.
109: 1, Lita Cruz, Minico. 2, Kayla Vail, Bonneville. 3, Taylor Call, Hillcrest. 4, Holli Schumacker, Grangeville. 5, Kaylee Hunt, American Falls. 6, Shantell Christensen, Shelley.
116: 1, Frankie Graham, Minico. 2, Hannah Dupay, Meridian. 3, Liv Wieber, Eagle. 4, Camille Ussher, Bonners Ferry. 5, Sesha Beckstead, West Side. 6, Kristen Rayo-Tona, Columbia.
123: 1, Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene. 2, Camilla Tew, West Side. 3, Alexandra Crow, Centennial. 4, Holland Wieber, Eagle. 5, Jordan Barrett, Payette. 6, Elizabeth Hergesheimer, Homedale.
130: 1, Savannah Turner, Homedale. 2, Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain. 3, Alexandra Garvin, Rocky Mountain. 4, Angie Rios, Columbia. 5, Neveah Villalobos, Minico. 6, Lilianna Montufar, Rigby.
136: 1, Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell. 2, Kaydince Turner, Homedale. 3, Miah Garcia, Payette. 4, Abigale Piper, Post Falls. 5, Hallie Campbell, Columbia. 6, Sam Ferguson, Thunder Ridge.
143: 1, Kayli Acosta, Eagle. 2, Anjolina Espinoza, Mountain Home. 3, Jordyn Kearn, American Falls. 4, Alaysia Valverde, Caldwell. 5, Jenay Castro, Minico. 6, Lillee Olague, Bonneville.
155: 1, Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge. 2, Serena Luna-Gonzalez, Nampa. 3, Maria Sifuentes, Columbia. 4, Cassidy Rehoder, Lewiston. 5, Danica Valdez, Shelley. 6, Rylan Shipp, Ridgevue.
170: 1, Kyra Richards, Columbia. 2, Hope Thomas, Vallivue. 3, Alyssa Mabey, Kuna. 4, Emma Steel, Kuna.
191: 1, Reece Woods, Eagle. 2, Olivia Burciasa, Kuna. 3, Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia. 4, Riley Bodily, Preston. 5, Cheyenne Cada, Bonners Ferry. 6, Madison Malm, Blackfoot.
235: 1, Olivia Woods, Eagle. 2, Megan Webster, Post Falls. 3, Ashlyn Lee, Vallivue.