IDAHO FALLS – When it was first announced that Blackfoot's Colby Pearson was returning to Idaho to present a speed training clinic for high school athletes, it was exciting for fans of Pearson's since his days at Blackfoot High School.
The memories of him catching five touchdown passes in a single game, of his work ethic and ability carried him on to a stellar career at Brigham Young University where his pass catching ability grew to legendary status.
From there, Pearson has had a couple of seasons that were injury-plagued and have kept him from showing his talent at the next level, but the mere fact that he could impress NFL teams like New Orleans and Atlanta with his speed and gift of hands had them signing contracts after a single workout.
What was even greater was the opportunity to see Pearson in action, working with young athletes and helping them improve themselves during an important summer work out.
The great news is that Pearson hasn't changed. Sure, he is bigger and stronger and faster, but his demeanor and ability to work with other athletes has only gotten better.
“This isn't about me, it is about the willingness of young athletes who want to get better and are willing to put it on the line to do so,” Pearson said. “To be able to come out here and work with my brother Bowen and coach Jeff Marshall and help these kids see what they can do on their own to improve is the important thing.”
Pearson worked with the group of 40-50 Thunder Ridge High School athletes on a number of things, all of them speed-oriented, and with his ability to work with the athletes one-on-one he surely made an impression on the athletes. The interest was so great that not just one clinic geared towards the Thunder Ridge athletes was enough. Pearson had to hold a second clinic the same afternoon for other athletes from other high schools as well. The second clinic had nearly 40 athletes show up meaning that Pearson was able to directly affect nearly 80 athletes in a single day in southeastern Idaho.
“I am thrilled that with everything that is going on in the world, this many athletes are focused on improving themselves,” Pearson said. “This shows that the athletes in this area are serious about making themselves better and they want to be in a place where what they do makes a difference to their teams.”
The athletes themselves were working hard on their starts, their speed after the start, the jump start, the ability of getting off the ball quicker, and making contact with the opposition faster and basically, speed, speed, speed took the forefront of the sessions.
The important thing is that an athlete like Pearson was available and wanted to be available to the athletes. It was about giving back to a sport and an area that had supported him so well in years gone past.
“It is all about helping to teach youngsters some things that I didn't have when I was growing up,” Pearson said. “A lot of what I showed these athletes today were things that I didn't learn until much later in life and they would have helped me during the process.”
Without a doubt, Pearson is making a difference and his willingness to do so says it all for him and his programs.
It isn't about anything else other than giving back to a sport and programs that helped Pearson along the way.
Pearson is still pursuing the dream of playing in the NFL and will continue to work in that direction.
“I am still working out and working with an agent and as soon as things begin to get back to normal, I expect that I will be on a team somewhere,” Pearson said. “It is a weird time for the NFL, the country and our sport, so time will tell.”