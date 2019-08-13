BLACKFOOT – With the Eastern Idaho State Fair rapidly approaching, it is only right that there is a schedule listing the sporting events that will be held in front of the main grandstand.
Those events will include the bull riding championships, parimutuel horse racing, the Indian relay races, the Gem State Classic rodeo and the demolition derby.
Saturday will bring the first real sporting event as the bull riding championships will get underway at 7:30 p.m. and if last year is any indication, the action will be fast and furious as the bulls and riders pit their skills against one another.
Look to see some of the top local riders step up and take on some of the toughest and roughest bulls that the stock contractors can get their hands on.
Sunday will be a big day in front of the grandstand as the first of four days of horse racing will be showcased and there will be some outstanding horses participating.
For the first time, the American Quarter Horse Association will be running their trials for the Northwest Juvenile Challenge in Blackfoot, with the 10 fastest 2-year-olds advancing to the finals in Pocatello in September.
In addition to the juvenile trials, there will be two possible trials for the Merial Distaff, with the 10 fastest also qualifying to the finals in Pocatello in September.
The winners of those two races in Pocatello will then advance on to the National Finals which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M., where they will be running for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Also on Sunday, between some of the parimutuel races will be the first go-round of the Indian relay races where the teams will be working to earn part of the thousands of dollars in final payouts to the best team after they get done with five days of racing.
Monday will bring more racing action on the oval with racing getting underway at noon.
In the evening will be the first of two nightly performances of the Gem State Classic Rodeo. The rodeo will feature some of the best of the local cowboys competing in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, and steer wrestling.
Tuesday will bring the second day of the Gem State Classic Rodeo as the cowboys will be competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.
On Thursday, there will be another round of the Indian relay races at noon and the top performers will be looking to advance to the semi-finals of these races as they sort themselves out and start to get a feel for who might be taking down the top prize this season.
Friday will bring more parimutuel racing as some of the favorite stakes races of each season will be presented to the local fans. You will be sure to see some of your favorite trainers like Kash Evans and Mark Hanson have horses that will be looking to take home the top prizes in this year’s fair.
Saturday will bring down the curtain on the fair with another round of parimutuel racing and Indian relay racing. Saturday night will bring the always popular demolition derby where everyone can see their favorite drivers rock and roll on their way to a win. Different classes for different drivers equalizes most of the heats and gives the best show all to benefit the Elks Club and their many charitable foundations.