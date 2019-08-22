ABERDEEN – With the largest turnout of interested participants in years, the Aberdeen Tiger boys’ soccer team looks to be on the upswing for 2019.
This follows a national trend in soccer that has seen more and more young men and women looking for alternatives to the traditional fall sports of volleyball and football which bodes well for the prospects of the Tigers.
“We have seen a lot of new interest and enthusiasm from our students this fall,” coach Aaron Spence said. “This has come at a great time for us and with the renewed interest, we are hopeful that we can continue to grow and become more competitive.
Forced to compete in a 3A conference with the likes of Snake River, American Falls and Marsh Valley and the larger number of participants hasn’t always been a fun thing to do. It is tough when you only have 11 players who suit up for a game and midway through the second half, your players are out of gas and the other team is looking down your throat with seven or eight players still sitting on the bench ready to come in with fresh legs.
That is the real difference in the game between 2A and 3A soccer in Idaho.
“We know that we are getting better and better every year, it is just about building the program now,” Spence said. “When we get a few more 2A schools to begin participating, it will be better for all of us and we are getting a head start on a few of them right now.”
The season will begin for the Tigers on Aug. 30, when they travel to Marsh Valley for the season opener and it is a conference game to boot.
The road will have to be the Tigers’ best friend for the first several games as road contests against Snake River and Firth will quickly follow before the Tigers get a home match against South Fremont in September.
How the team can weather the early part of the season will have a lot to do with how the season will go for the Tigers. If they can win a game or two and gain some experience for their younger players and build some confidence for their older players, it could be a fun year for the Tigers.
■ Friday, August 30 North Fremont AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 5 Snake River AWAY 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 7 Firth AWAY 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 10 South Fremont HOME 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 12 American Falls HOME 6 pm
■ Tuesday, September 17 Sugar-Salem HOME 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 19 Marsh Valley HOME 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 21 Firth HOME 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 24 Snake River HOME 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 26 South Fremont AWAY 6 pm
■ Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, October 3 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6 pm