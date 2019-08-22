BLACKFOOT –A new season is upon the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team and they are anxiously awaiting the opening game on Aug. 26 to get things going once again as they pursue another state title.
With a solid core of offensive players returning, the Broncos should be able to score and the problem may be with the replacement of star players from the defensive side of things, most notably Brad Cook and Nick Quezada who were both all-conference players and the standouts on a solid defensive squad.
The Broncos are coming off of a season that found the Broncos in a playoff game to earn a spot in the state championships, just missing out to a team from Vallivue who went on to place at the state tournament.
The Broncos return a number of top-flight offensive players and should have no problem with scoring goals this season, making them one of the more exciting teams in the area.
Coach Liam Pope was looking forward early on to when practices officially began in August, but there were open gyms for interested players each week where the team was already getting into shape and preparing for the upcoming season.
Highlighting the season as usual will be the High Country Conference schedule featuring games with Skyline, Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Hillcrest.
Of course, the home and home series with cross county rival Shelley will also be highlighted on the schedule.
The team may have suffered a setback when they may have lost Frankie Garcia to a season ending injury and will have to reload and replace his scoring as Pope will maneuver his squad into what will be a different look than the Broncos have had in a couple of years. Garcia, just a junior, has already been an offensive juggernaut for two years. It could be a tough job to replace him right away.
The season kicks off on Monday with a home pitch game against Rigby and just three days later, on Thursday, Aug. 29, the Broncos will visit Skyline in Idaho Falls for an evening contest at the soccer complex next to the airport.
• Monday, August 26, Ribgy HOME 4:30 pm
• Thursday, August 29 Skyline AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 3 Madison HOME 4:30 pm
• Thursday, September 6 Bonneville HOME 4:30 pm
• Monday, September 9 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
• Wednesday, September 11 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, September 18 Shelley AWAY 4:30 pm
• Saturday, September 21 Skyline HOME 11 am
• Tuesday, September 24 Thunder Ridge AWAY 4 pm
• Thursday, September 26 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 pm
• Monday, September 30 Bonneville AWAY 4 pm
• Thursday, October 3 Hillcrest AWAY 4 pm
• Monday, October 7 Shelley HOME 7 pm