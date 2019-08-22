THOMAS – Jose Carranza has built a nice program in boys’ soccer at Snake River High School. The program has won its share of district titles and been competitive when given the chance at the Idaho State Boys Soccer Tournaments.
Carranza has a knack for molding the young men into competitive units and has worked through issues when presented to him. He develops players well and that has been the trademark of his program.
This year should be no different as Carranza returns some nice players and with the right additions, will be one of the teams to beat in the South East Idaho Conference again this year.
American Falls jumped up a year ago and present some problems for the 3A schools in the area with their size, speed and ability and they may be the team to beat once again, but only time will tell there.
Carranza stresses defense and has always been able to mold and develop a goal keeper. He has been able to use the athleticism of the players at Snake River to build a defense from the goal out and that will likely be the plan again this year.
Often times, he will move a goal keeper to the defensive line or the midfield line and place an inexperienced goal keeper in the net. More times than not, it has worked to his advantage.
The schedule this year is as tough as always with a mixture of the Mountain Rivers Conference teams like Sugar-Salem and South Fremont and his own conference, the South East Idaho Conference and the aforementioned teams like Marsh Valley and American Falls.
Carranza will take them as they come and deal with each team one at a time like all good coaches do and when the season is coming to a close, don’t be surprised if his team doesn’t hoist up the First Place Trophy and earn another trip to the state tournament.
The first game will be a real test for the team as they will hit the road early on with a road trip to Sugar City for a match against the Diggers on August 28.
■ Thursday, August 28 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6:30 pm
■ Saturday, August 30 South Fremont AWAY 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 3 Teton AWAY 6:30 pm
■ Thursday, September 5 Aberdeen HOME 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 7 Buhl AF 11 am
■ Tuesday, September 10 American Falls HOME 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 14 Teton HOME 1 pm
Tuesday, September 17 Marsh Valley AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 19 Firth AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, September 21 Sugar-Salem HOME 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 24 Aberdeen AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 26 American Falls AWAY 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 28 South Fremont HOME 8 pm
■ Thursday, October 3 Marsh Valley HOME 6 pm
■ Saturday, October 5 Firth HOME 11 am