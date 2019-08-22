BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot cross country team is looking for bigger and better things this season.
There are a solid group of runners that return from a year ago and that alone should help to move the Broncos up in the ranks of the local harriers for 2019.
The goal will be as it always is, to win a district and a state title and a lot of that will depend on getting the right group of runners together. The same holds true for every team in the always tough High Country Conference.
One advantage the team will have is that the state meet will be held in Pocatello this year at the Portneuf Wellness Center course, a demanding 5K that will test the runners and their fitness level.
The good thing is that the season is just around the corner and the runners will have ample opportunity to get things in place for a good run at district and state.
The Broncos will kick off their season next week, on Aug. 29 when they host their own meet on the local course at Blackfoot High School. The Broncos always have a good turnout of teams and it should be a good chance to see where the team is early on in the season.
Key runs during the season will include the Tiger/Grizz in Idaho Falls, the Snake River Invite at the EISF fairgrounds, and the Rob Campbell Invite in Shelley.
■ Thu, Aug 29 Blackfoot Classic
■ Sat, Sep 7 Cardinal Classic
■ Fri, Sep 13 Tiger/Grizz Invitational
■ Sat, Sep 1 Mile High
■ Thu, Sep 19 Snake River Invitational
■ Fri, Sep 20-Sat, Sep 21 Bob Firman Invitational XC
■ Fri, Sep 27 Rob Campbell Invite
■ Thu, Oct 3 Bob Conley Invitational
■ Wed, Oct 9 Firth Cross Country Invitational (Entry Fee a Can of Food per kid)
■ Wed, Oct 23 HCC 4A District XC Meet
■ Sat, Nov 2 IHSAA XC Championships 2019