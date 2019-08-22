FIRTH – A young and ambitious group of 27 greeted coach Bob Lambert when he opened fall practice for the Firth Cougars cross country team. A total of 16 boys and 11 girls turned out, a nice improvement from the number of runners that showed up a year ago.
“We have a good turnout and a lot of new, young kids,” Lambert said. “It is nice to see the freshmen interested in running and especially with the girls.”
Gone will be Kai Park and JayLyn McKinnon, a pair of seniors who led the squads a year ago and their leadership will be sorely missed.
“The biggest losses that we have will be the two seniors who graduated who were the heart and soul of the program a year ago,” Lambert said. “The graduation of Kai Park, who was just so inspirational to all of the kids and JayLyn McKinnon, a three-sport athlete and state champion who led by example, will hurt us as far as leaders go, at least until someone steps up to take their place.”
The Nuclear Conference appears to be a tough conference again this year, especially the way that the Salmon squad has been producing distance runners in track. Ririe and West Jefferson also have some runners that they can build around.
“I don’t think there is any doubt that Salmon will again be the team to beat,” Lambert said. “We have a strong conference with a lot of good kids and that can be reflected with the standing from last year. There was like 8 of the top 12 at state that all came from our conference and that says a lot.”
This may be a year that the Cougars will surprise some and have a chance on building from what has been started in the past. The Cross Country team and the Track and Field Teams both seem to be building upon the momentum of the past couple of years and that is a good thing for this this program.
“We have a bunch of kids who like to run,” Lambert said. “That is evident from the number of kids who bought into our ‘300 mile club” this summer. We copied Snake River and we had a half dozen or so who actually came through and made it.”
How far that goes will be evident when the team starts the season on August 29 when the team takes part in the Madison Dash, a shortened event to help get the kids going in the fall after a long summer where many kids don’t run at all. That will not be the case with Firth, who had great participation in their summer running program.
A team to watch out for in the 2A ranks this fall will definitely be the Firth Cougars, a team on the rise.
■ Thu, Aug 29 Madison Dash at Riverside Park
■ Thu, Sep 5 West Jefferson invite $30 per school. First race at 3:30
■ Fri, Sep 13 Tiger/Grizz Invitational
■ Wed, Sep 18 Ririe Invite at 7N Ranch
■ Fri, Sep 20-Sat, Sep 21 Bob Firman Invitational XC
■ Fri, Sep 27 Rob Campbell Invite
■ Thu, Oct 3 Bob Conley Invitational
■ Wed, Oct 9 Firth Cross Country Invitational (Entry Fee a Can of Food per kid)
■ Wed, Oct 16 Rigby Invitational