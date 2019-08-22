SHELLEY – Shelley cross country has a very rich tradition and in recent years has produced not only some top runners, but also some state championship teams, both boys and girls.
Ryan Campbell, who has led the team for a number of years, has left the program and headed off to South Fremont, leaving the program in the capable hands of Jamie Hanson who has been with the program and knows all of the ins and outs.
The runners in the program all know who she is and what she is about, so the transition should be smooth and with a minimum of bumps in the road, so to speak.
“We had nearly 40 kids who have shown up for the program this fall,” Hanson said. “Anytime you get numbers like that between the boys and girls, it is a very encouraging thing and we are really excited about the prospects for the coming year.”
With a full roster and a year under their belt since becoming the state’s newest and smallest 4A program, the Shelley Russets now know the competition better and should be able to return to the lofty status they are accustomed to holding, near the top of the state title contenders.
“We will be better prepared for the competition this year,” Hanson said. “A year ago, the kids were all used to the 3A competition and knew the times of the good 3A runners. Now they know the 4A kids better and who they have to beat in each meet and what will be needed from them to excel this year.”
The season will kick off for the Russets in the Annual Madison Dash, which has changed the cross country course this year and instead of a 2-mile run, will be the more traditional 5K or 3.1 miles of the Idaho High School Cross Country distance.
The quick immersion into the world of cross country will be swift and the Russets will be challenged right from the start with the competition that will be at this meet.
The season will get underway on Thursday in Madison. Other key races will be the Tiger/Grizz on Friday, September 13, the Rob Campbell Invitational (hosted by Shelley and usually held at Journey’s End Golf Course in the Shelley area) and of course the state championships which will be held in Pocatello at the Portneuf Complex.
■ Thu, Aug 29 Madison Dash at Riverside Park
■ Sat, Sep 7 Cardinal Classic
■ Fri, Sep 13 Tiger/Grizz Invitational
■ Wed, Sep 18 Ririe Invite at 7N Ranch
■ Fri, Sep 27 Rob Campbell Invite
■ Thu, Oct 3 Bob Conley Invitational
■ Wed, Oct 9 Firth Cross Country Invitational (Entry Fee a Can of Food per kid)
■ Wed, Oct 23 HCC 4A District XC Meet
■ Sat, Nov 2 IHSAA XC Championships 2019