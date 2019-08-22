FIRTH – The Firth Cougars boys’ soccer team continues to grow, albeit slowly, as they expand and improve their program.
Under coach Sam Martinez, 2019 looks to be one of the most promising years to date in the fledgling program.
“I think that this year will be very promising,” Martinez said. “We have some new kids that have come out this year and we have a foreign exchange student that will really help us and he has already made an impact showing our kids some new techniques. I’m excited for the year.”
The team lost a couple of players to graduation from last year and those could be the holes that the Cougars will need to fill first.
A new goal keeper will be the first need and Martinez has a couple of candidates for the job.
“We have found a couple of people that are going to help us right away,” Martinez said. “Of course Fabrece, our exchange player, will be prominent and we have a couple of young players who have looked sharp while playing in the goal. It’s going to be fun this year.”
An aggressive schedule will greet the 2A Cougars, who must play in a 3A conference with the likes of Sugar-Salem, Teton and South Fremont, but there are more 2A teams that are trying to get involved and Malad and North Fremont have joined the fray for this year.
The program has always been over-matched with the likes of Sugar-Salem, but with Aberdeen involved now, it will be good to see the Cougars matched up with teams that won’t overpower them from start to finish.
The Cougars will kick off the season with a road match against Marsh Valley and then turn right around and host the Eagles the very next week. We should get a good feel for the team after those two games are completed.
That first game takes place at Arimo on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. while the second game will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. The complete schedule follows:
■ Wednesday, August 28 Marsh Valley AWAY 5:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley HOME 6 pm
■ Saturday, September 7 Aberdeen HOME 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 10 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 12 South Fremont AWAY 6 pm
■ Thursday, September 19 Snake River HOME 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, September 21 Aberdeen AWAY 1 pm
■ Tuesday, September 24 Teton HOME 5:30 pm
■ Thursday, September 26 Sugar-Salem HOME 5:30 pm
■ Tuesday, October 1 South Fremont HOME 5:30 pm
■ Saturday, October 5 Snake River AWAY 11 am
■ Thursday, October 10 Teton AWAY 5:30 pm