ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen girls’ soccer team has been a work in progress over the years, but this season could be the turning point under first-year coach Paige Foster.
Foster was a player at Malad when she was in high school and has brought the love of the game to Aberdeen to coach the Tigers.
Her father was a coach and is the inspiration that is propelling Foster to this new lofty position.
The numbers for the program this season are very promising and with a large number of freshmen interested in playing soccer, things may well be on the way up and when that happens, the explosion only gets better with time.
“We are really excited to get things going and look forward to the challenges that come with the job,” Foster said. “It has been interesting to see the dynamics of the team play out in front of you and with our turnout, we see good things for the future of the soccer program here.”
The Lady Tigers will likely be led by a pair of seniors who bring experience to the plate and will lead by example.
Also in the fold are a pair of freshmen who have been tasked with the job of manning the goal for the Tigers. Both have exceeded the expectations of Foster, so there is a positive feel about what is going on with the program for 2019.
With the biggest turnout in players that the program has ever seen (between the boys’ and girls’ teams), there is great hope that the program will turn the corner.
There is also an increase in the number of 2A schools that are competing in soccer, so eventually, the Idaho High School Activities Association will have to look at adding a separate division at the state Tournament for the 2A programs and they will not have to compete against the 3A schools.
When that happens, there could be a new explosion in the number of teams that will be competing in soccer in both boys and girls divisions.
The season will kick off for the Lady Tigers when they play North Fremont on Aug. 29 at the Huskies’ home pitch.
■ Thursday, August 29 North Fremont AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley AWAY 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 5 Snake River AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, September 7 Firth AWAY 11 am
■ Tuesday, September 10 South Fremont HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 12 American Falls HOME 4 pm
■ Tuesday, September 17 Malad HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 19 Marsh Valley HOME 4 pm
■ Saturday, September 21 Firth HOME 11 am
■ Tuesday, September 24 Snake River HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 26 South Fremont AWAY 4 pm
■ Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 4 pm
■ Thursday, October 3 Malad AWAY 5 pm