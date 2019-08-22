BLACKFOOT – The past couple of years have been a struggle for the girls’ soccer team from Blackfoot High School.
There hasn’t been a lot to cheer for as the team has struggled on offense ever since the graduation of Sierra Sanchez and Elexa Nochabuena, two prolific scorers who have gone on to the next level.
There have been some really good things on defense, but you still have to be able to put the ball in the net in order to win and the Lady Broncos have struggled mightily to do that.
While coach Ramon Sanchez has had some strong defenders, the Broncos have not been able to develop offensive players to match what Sanchez and Nochabuena offered in years past. That will be the primary goal for the team this year, develop some offense to give them a chance against the always difficult High Country Conference.
A difficult schedule, with a mixture of 5A and 4A teams is what looms when the Lady Broncos begin play on Monday on the road against the first of the 5A schools on the schedule, the Rigby Lady Trojans. The Lady Broncos will find that there isn’t anything ladylike in the Trojans and they had better be ready for a rough and tumble contest. That match will quickly be followed by matches against Hillcrest, Skyline and Madison. No rest for the wicked as the old saying goes.
If the Lady Broncos can find some offense early on, the defense should be able to take care of things on that end of the field.
The Lady Broncos have been going through a rough pre-season workout schedule with some three-a-day practices in order to improve the conditioning as the team may be looking to create an offensive surge with a lot of players playing shorter amounts of time in a stretch and trying to wear out the opponent with their speed. We shall see how that works early in the season.
If the Broncos can find some offense, then anything goes for the season and we will all be waiting for the results from the first game on.
• Monday, August 26 Rigby AWAY 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, August 28 Hillcrest HOME 5 pm
• Thursday, August 29 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
• Tuesday, September 3 Madison AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 5 Bonneville AWAY 4:30 pm
• Monday, September 9 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, September 11 Hillcrest AWAY 4:30 pm
• Saturday, September 14 Thunder Ridge AWAY 4 pm
• Wednesday, September 18 Shelley HOME 4:30 pm
• Saturday, September 21 Skyline AWAY 11 am
• Tuesday, September 24 Thunder Ridge HOME 4 pm
• Thursday, September 26 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
• Monday, September 30 Bonneville HOME 4 pm
• Wednesday, October 2 Hillcrest HOME 4 pm
• Monday, October 7 Shelley AWAY 4 pm