SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets girls’ soccer team has a rich tradition. So rich, that it was a shock to the system a year ago when they had to move up to the 4A ranks and play a schedule that included a number of 5A schools to accommodate the High Country Conference rules.
That was just a bit much for the girls to handle who had been feasting on a 3A schedule and whose biggest game and test each year seemed to be the Sugar-Salen Diggers.
This is not a knock on the Diggers, but you don’t get ready for the big time playing Sugar-Salem and celebrating a win when you have to tangle with the likes of Madison, Highland of Pocatello, Rigby and Thunder Ridge, let alone the teams from Bonneville, Skyline and Hillcrest on a day in and day out basis. Those teams are tough.
Coach Jim Gregory is one of the best tactical coaches around and he knows how to prepare his team for an upcoming match. He is a master at it, but a year ago, he was playing undermanned and he knew it.
“I think that it was a shock to all of us how much faster and stronger the players were,” Coach Gregory said. “We now know and we are taking steps to move our game up to that level. We will be better this year.”
When you go from a 1-0 defeat in the finals of the Idaho 3A state championship and lose scorers such as Britny Baron who set school records for goals and assists and Eden Anderson and the defenders like Jazmin Romero and all state goal keepers and such, you don’t just reload and jump up a class. You have to build up from the ground floor and that is the process that Gregory began doing a year ago.
Will things be better for the Russets as 2019 approaches? One would think so and one would expect so and it may take a while for it all to settle in with the girls.
Gregory made it a point to get enough players accumulated to have a junior varsity squad as well as his varsity a year ago if for no other reason than to begin the process of building more players. The 4A game is tougher and harder on the players and injuries take their toll. You have to be able to give players some rest and to be able to spell them at times during games, if for only a few minutes here and a few minutes there.
This is a whole new year, but it won’t get any easier on the Russets.
They will begin with four tough and rough games all of them on the road. They kick off with a game at Madison on August 23 and continue on with Rigby, Hillcrest and Bonneville before coming home for a contest against Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls. Tough way to begin the season. They do get to finish off the season with home games against Skyline and Blackfoot, so if they are in contention for a seed in the District Tournament, they will be in good shape to grab one.
• Friday, August 23 Madison AWAY 7 pm
• Saturday, August 24 Rigby AWAY 11 am
• Monday, August 26 Hillcrest AWAY 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, August 28 Bonneville AWAY 4:30 pm
• Saturday, August 31 Thunder Ridge HOME 11 am
• Thursday, September 5 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 pm
• Tuesday, September 10 Highland (Poc) AWAY 4:30 pm
• Thursday, September 12 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, September 18 Blackfoot AWAY 4:30 pm
• Monday, September 23 Bonneville HOME 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, September 25 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
• Monday, September 30 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
• Wednesday, October 2 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
• Monday, October 7 Blackfoot HOME 4 pm