SPORTS PREVIEW - GIRLS SOCCER - SNAKE RIVER

THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers girls’ soccer team is entering a new era. State champion coach Randy Turpin is no longer with the team and incoming coach Becky Young is bringing a new philosophy and energy that looks to propel the team to new heights for the future.
Young was greeted with 27 interested players for the program and for the first time in many years, the program looks to have both a varsity and junior varsity team for the 2019 season.
Mixed into the 27 trying out for the team are 12 freshmen, so the future is bright indeed for the squad as they look to get back to the state tournament for the first time in several years.
The team doesn’t have a lot of returning players from a year ago, but the ones that they do have look to be more offensive-minded and push the ball up the field a lot more.
Early season practices have focused a lot on the fundamentals and there definitely is more energy on the field as the players work to solidify positions for the season.
“The team is looking promising and we are all very optimistic about the future,” assistant coach Cooper Peterson said. “With the blend of players we have this year, I think that the fans will be pleased with the team that we put on the field.”
Hunter Davison will lead the returning players and with her energy and hustle, she exudes confidence as the season approaches.
Newcomers Liz Egbert and Cara Pugmire bring new enthusiasm to the team and will be infectious to the other players with their hustle and energy.
It could be a fun team to watch as they grow and gain experience early on. The offense will surely score more than the 10 goals that they were able to score a year ago.
The season will get underway early, with the first game coming up on Tuesday.
The complete schedule follows:
■ Tuesday, August 27 Teton HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, August 29 Sugar-Salem AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, August 31 South Fremont AWAY 11 am
■ Tuesday, September 3 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Thursday, September 5 Aberdeen HOME 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 10 American Falls HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 12 Malad AWAY 5:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 17 Marsh Valley AWAY 4 pm
■ Saturday, September 21 Sugar-Salem HOME 11 am
■ Tuesday, September 24 Aberdeen AWAY 4 pm
■ Thursday, September 26 American Falls AWAY 4 pm
■ Saturday, September 28 South Fremont HOME 6 pm
■ Tuesday, October 1 Malad HOME 4 pm
■ Thursday, October 3 Marsh Valley HOME 4 pm