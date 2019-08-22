SPORTS PREVIEW - VOLLEYBALL - SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL

SHELLEY – Shelley High School is welcoming in a new volleyball coach, replacing a state champion coach in Dave Cousins.
Savannah Leckington has replaced Cousins and will bring in a renewed enthusiasm for the program that many have thought needed a boost in the arm in recent years.
The Lady Russets are only a couple of years removed from a state championship, but when you have an athletic program that is used to winning, it is sometimes tough to accept not winning, even though you may have moved up a classification.
The 2019 volleyball schedule may be the biggest hurdle facing the Russets this year who will have to replace several senior starters in the lineup.
Packed throughout with matches that not only will test the young Russets, but also prepare them for the always difficult 4A High Country Conference Tournament which will determine teams that will advance on to the Idaho State 4A Volleyball Championships.
Leckington has been exuding confidence and excitement at the prospect of leading this team into the season and years to come. If the players can buy into the program and copy some of that confidence and excitement, then everything will right itself as the season goes along. If not, it could be a copy of a year ago and nobody will want to see that repeat itself.
Leckington will welcome numerous players from a year ago, including several who have earned All Conference honors from a year ago.
The anticipation from the team and coaches are high for a great season in 2019 and their prospects of returning to the State Tournament.
The season will start off with four road matches early on, including the Peg Peterson Tournament which always is a good barometer of how the season could go for the Russets this year.
If they can get some early season wins and build on that confidence, then the sky is the limit as far as where this team could end up. The goal, as always with Shelley, is a trip to the state tournament, where anything can happen if you get there.
While the schedule is very aggressive, loaded with talented teams, those around the program are confident that it will present the Russets with the best opportunity to build on the past couple of years and get the team prepared for the rigors of the District and eventually the State Tournaments.
• Wednesday, August 28 Thunder Ridge AWAY 5 pm
• Tuesday, September 3 Idaho Falls HOME 7 pm
• Friday, September 6 Peg Peterson Tourn. AWAY TBA
• Saturday, September 7 Peg Peterson Tourn AWAY TBA
• Tuesday, September 10 Madison AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 12 Blackfoot HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 17 Rigby HOME 7 pm
• Thursday, September 19 Tri-Meet HOME 4:30 pm
• Friday, September 20 Tournament AWAY TBA
• Saturday, September 21 Tournament AWAY TBA
• Tuesday, September 24 Bonneville AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 26 Skyline HOME 7 pm
• Thursday, October 3 Blackfoot AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 8 Skyline AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday October 10 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 15 Hillcrest AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, October 17 Bonneville HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 22 District TBA TBA