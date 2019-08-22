THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers and their volleyball program has produced district champion after district champion and has mixed in a few state titles as well.
To say that the team has dominated the South East Idaho Conference would be an understatement. They have gone to the state championships for what seems like forever.
From the looks of things, the 2019 season will be more of the same and the way that coach Shaunee Martin talks, this team could be something special indeed.
“I am very excited for this team after watching the girls compete through two-a-days and tryouts,” Martin said. “For the first time that I have been coach, I have some real height along the front line and good athletes everywhere else and that is always a good thing in volleyball.”
Whether or not all of the incoming players translate into a championship team or not will depend on how well they can bond and learn their positions, especially those who are new to the varsity and could be playing a new position this season.
The Lady Panthers will be without front line player Abby Morgan for the first time in what seems like years and the graduate is taking her skills to the next level and has accepted a scholarship to play at Western Montana this fall.
With the numbers of interested players who showed up for tryouts, there were plenty of players who wanted to be part of the program. That means there were plenty of bodies to choose from.
Martin has always been able to pick the cream of the crop and put a very competitive team on the floor, one that wins when it matters and they will likely rack up another winning season and district title. This could also be one of those special teams that brings home a blue trophy from the state tournament. Only time will tell.
The group that Martin has assembled will consist of six seniors and three juniors and they will be on display when the Lady Panthers host a jamboree today. Schools expected to attend will include Firth, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Soda Springs and Rockland. The action will get underway at 4 p.m. and should be concluded by 6 or 6:30 Friday evening.
■ Wednesday, August 28 Kimberly HOME 4:30
■ Saturday, August 31 South Fremont Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Tuesday, September 3 Sugar Salem AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Friday, September 6 Peg Peterson Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Saturday, September 7 Peg Peterson Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Wednesday, September 11 Kimberly AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Friday, September 13 Star Valley Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Saturday, September 14 Star Valley Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Tuesday, September 17 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 18 ■ Sugar-Salem HOME 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, September 24 Teton HOME 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, September 28 Hillcrest Tourney AWAY TBA
■ Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Thursday, October 3 South Fremont HOME 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, October 8 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 pm
■ Thursday, October 10 American Falls HOME 4:30 pm
■ Tuesday, October 15 South Fremont AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Thursday, October 17 Marsh Valley AWAY 4:30 pm
■ Saturday, October 19 District Tournament TBA TBA