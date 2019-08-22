BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos volleyball team, looking to rebound from a very disappointing year in 2018, has released its schedule for 2019.
The schedule has the usual assortment of teams from the High Country Conference mixed in with tournaments that always work to build a team up for the stretch run and the all important district tournament where state tournament bids are decided.
The season will start with a road match against Thunder Ridge, who should be vastly improved from a year ago, and then a home match against Rigby, another 5A school. Following those two matches will be matches with Rigby again and Madison, so the first four matches will be against 5A schools and could set the tone for the early part of the season.
The first match against a 4A school will be in mid-September when the Broncos travel to Shelley to tangle with the Russets and their new coach Savannah Leckington. This is the match that may just determine how the Broncos will fare in this 2019 season.
Some of the tournaments that the Broncos will be playing in this season will be the Peg Patterson Invitational, the Tiger-Grizz and of course the Jerome Tournament. All three of these big tournaments will give the Broncos the chance to have multiple matches per day and improve the stamina and play of the Broncos as they can then experiment with line-ups and test different scenarios of offense and defense for later in the season when the matches become more important.
The key for the Broncos will be integrating some younger players into the line-up as soon as possible and get things started on the right foot from the first match of the year.
Coach Alisha Nebeker has built some good relationships with the ladies on the team and now it is time to work those relationships into wins. The talent appears to be there, at least with the 4A schools on the schedule if she can keep players from injury and survive the 5A schools on the schedule, this could be a fairly decent team for the Broncos. If not, then it will be back to the drawing board as the girls try and get this thing called volleyball figured out.
• Wednesday, August 28 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 3 Rigby HOME 7 pm
• Thursday, September 6 Madison HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 10 Rigby AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 12 Shelley AWAY 7 pm
• Saturday, September 14 Jerome Tournament AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 17 Madison AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 19 Skyline HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, September 24 Bonneville AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, September 26 Idaho Falls HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 1 Hillcrest AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, October 3 Shelley HOME 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 8 Bonneville HOME 7 pm
• Thursday, October 10 Skyline AWAY 7 pm
• Tuesday, October 15 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
• Thursday, October 17 Hillcrest HOME 7 pm