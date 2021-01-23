Spotlight on the Mat

THOMAS — To say that junior Emilio Caldera is having a good year would be a huge understatement. All the Snake River wrestler has done is compile a 30-0 record thus far on the season, but he isn’t done yet, at least not to the young student-athlete who has goals that are more far-reaching than winning medals.
“I want to become an anesthesiologist when I leave high school,” Caldera said. “I am a good student and want to pursue things that will take me farther than what wrestling can do.”
Caldera would be giving up a lot from what he has achieved this year, at least to this point in the season. To have 30 wins in a season is pretty good stuff, especially when there are a couple of tournaments still to go in the season, not including the district and state tournaments which are still down the road a ways.
Caldera is from a wrestling family, and has been wrestling since he was five years old.
Caldera, the son of Horacio and Christie Caldera, has two brothers who have wrestled or are wrestling.
Younger brother Antonio is currently wrestling for the Snake River Panthers and while he hasn’t been a big winner yet, has been showing a great deal of promise lately.
“Antonio is coming along and getting better with each practice,” Emilio Caldera said. “He didn’t start off as well as Rogelio and I did, but he didn’t have the interest or background that we had, so it has been a real learning situation for him. It seems like he is getting more of an interest and he can be pretty good if he wants to be.”
Emilio is a very good student with a high grade point average and wants to use every bit of that toward his future goals, which at the moment don’t include any wrestling, unless it is the way that he can get into college and progress toward his degree.
Caldera is also not limiting things to just anesthesiology, but also has an interest in possibly any other health care field. He is interested in what the needs will be as we continue to struggle with health care issues around the world.
“I would probably consider using wrestling to help further my education,” Caldera said. “I just don’t want to be locked into wrestling just to get my education. The college world is so different when it comes to athletics and I am not sure that I want to pursue wrestling at the expense of my education. My education is the most important thing.”
Caldera feels that things are getting in line for the Panthers to have a very strong showing at the upcoming state tournament.
“The past two tournaments have shown that we are right there, to win a state title,” Caldera said. “Our team is really strong, but maybe not as deep as we have been in the past. We all know that Gooding and Bonners Ferry will be strong, along with some of the local teams like American Falls and South Fremont. We need to beat those wrestlers from those schools to help our chances and that is what we look forward to doing.”
Just how good are the Snake River Panthers this year? In addition to Caldera, the Panthers have a returning state champion in Kyle Richardson, who has already signed a letter of intent for next year. There is also the likes of Easton Gardner and Brayden Anderson who have been wrestling well and there are a group of wrestlers in the heavier weights, like Dylan Anderton and Drake Anderton and Joshua Curzon who are very capable of earning points at the state meet. It looks like every point will be important.
“We will have to see how many wrestlers we can qualify to the state meet,” Caldera said. “A lot will depend on getting a good group of wrestlers to the state meet, but that alone won’t do it, those guys will have to earn us some points and maybe even place in order for us to win the title. We can do it, but we will really have to come together as a team.”
Emilio Caldera is one of the best wrestlers in the state and he wrestles in one of the toughest weight classes (132) and he has his work cut out for himself. He will likely be either the top seed or the second seed when it comes time for the state championships and will be leading the charge, along with Kyle Richardson, when it comes time for the Panthers to make another run at a state title.