BLACKFOOT – Boys basketball just wrapped up its state tournament in Boise on Saturday, wrestling hasn't even had a chance to put away the mats, and the girls' state basketball tournament hasn't even had a chance to be erased from the memories of those who went to Boise to watch and play, but with spring officially coming to Idaho in less than two weeks, it is time to switch gears and get going with baseball, softball and track and field.
Here are the games scheduled for the next 10 days or so, weather permitting, and all indications are that teams are really looking good in the Bingham County area.
Thursday, March 7
Baseball – Shelley vs. Madison at Shelley High School, 3:30 p.m.
Softball – Shelley @ Madison in Rexburg, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Baseball – Blackfoot @ Rigby, 11 a.m.
Softball – Blackfoot vs. Thunder Ridge, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 11
Baseball – Snake River vs. Soda Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Softball – Snake River vs. Soda Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12
Baseball – Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge, 3 p.m.
Shelley @ Rigby, 3:30 p.m.
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Firth @ Declo, 4 p.m.
Softball – Blackfoot @ Pocatello, 4 p.m.
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Rigby, 3:30 p.m.
Firth @ Declo, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 14
Baseball – Shelley vs. Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Softball – Blackfoot vs. Rigby, 3:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Firth @ West Side, 4 p.m.