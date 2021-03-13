FIRTH — A year ago, a lot of talk around the track at Firth High School surrounded the girls’ 4x400 relay team.
The previous spring, the team had just won its second straight state title and did it in fine fashion, demolishing the competition at the state meet in Middleton with the same four runners that had been involved the previous year.
They were going to return half of the team, including Cassi Robbins, who had also won the 400 meter run to complete a nifty double. Also coming back was Kaydee Park so they were only going to have to come up with a couple of new additions to the team to try and make it three straight and there were a number of athletes lining up for the chance to be part of a possible three-peat.
It was probably a long shot, but the players were gathering around the table to take a chance at being part of the whole deal and that was pretty fun to watch. Then came the news that the Idaho Highs School Activities Association had canceled spring sports and the tournaments that they sponsored, including the state track and field championships.
The question now will become whether Robbins, who is back for her senior year, can get enough help to win a third 4x400 relay and complete the double with another 400 meter run title and possibly a 200 meter dash title as well.
There are some candidates available to help her out, including senior Kiley Mecham, a fine athlete in her own right, recently named a first team member of the Nuclear Conference girls’ basketball team and the player of the year in volleyball this past fall. She competes regularly in the 300 meter hurdles, so that alone will make her a candidate.
There is also Addison Trent, who had been the fastest of the fast in junior high and was basically relegated to relays as a freshman. Now a junior, she seems poised to take her place and can be considered a major player.
The question now is who will be the fourth member of the team, the one person who will take them to the top and keep them there for the whole season.
The rest of the team is fairly potent and a number of state qualifiers will find themselves running and jumping and throwing their way to the state championships, where the team will have a great chance at returning to Firth with a trophy for their efforts.
It may take a few weeks for the things to sort themselves out, but there are potential champions up and down the lineup based upon what they did in 2019.
Cassi Robbins probably has the possibility to make the biggest impact as she sits fourth in the 200 meters on the record sheet at Firth and is only .26 seconds from taking over the top spot. In the 400, it is almost a foregone conclusion that she will take over the top spot as she is only .04 of a second behind the current record holder and could do that in the first meet or two of this year.
In both cases, Addison Trent figures to be right on her heels, giving the Cougars a great chance at points in those events.
Robbins and Mecham both rank in the top ten in the 300 meters hurdles, but those times were when they were both freshman and they will be more important in other events this year.
In the shot put, Karlee Reynolds was in second place on the record books as a freshman and is now a junior, so there is a chance at some great movement upwards there and a chance at the top spot.
The discus has been a McKinnon family event, so it is only logical to think that Nicole McKinnon will take her shot at the top spot in record books as she sits fifth with a mark she set as a freshman.
In the high jump, both Tara Butler and Cassi Robbins are in the top five spots with jumps that are within a few inches of the record, so both could reach the top spot if given the chance.
Butler also pole vaults and triple jumps so there are spots for her to move up into and she is only a junior.
Those things plus the fact there are bunch of fast and strong freshmen and sophomores that haven’t even had a chance to work with the coaches, Bob Lambert and Paula Tucker, yet mean things look pretty rosy for the Lady Cougars in track.
As far as the boys go, it is anyone’s guess at this point.
It use to be that field events like the long jump, high jump and triple jump were all Damon Folkman’s domain, but he graduated and has moved on. The three-time record holder and multiple time state winner left behind a legacy that no one has stepped up to duplicate, so the coaches will have to work things out and get athletes placed in the right places to score points for the team.
If things work out for the Cougars, it could be a nice surprise if the boys find a way to compete with the girls, then things will be something fun to watch with Firth track and field.
If not, then the girls will be fun to watch and the boys will be along for the ride.