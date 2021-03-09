THOMAS — One thing about softball has always been that if you have a strong presence in the circle, you can win games.
With a strong pitcher, one who can dominate with the strikeout and field her position, it cuts down on opportunities for the other team to even reach base, let alone score runs.
Snake River has a pitcher of that ability in Lindsie Larsen, who will begin her senior season this year as the dominant pitcher in the area.
A year ago, the Lady Panthers started the season off on the right foot, as Larsen stepped into the circle and delivered a 14-strikeout performance to open the season and folks around the program were giddy with the possibilities of what the team might develop into as the year went on.
Then COVID-19 came along and everything changed overnight. The season was canceled, the state tournaments were canceled, and we even had classroom learning cancel for the remainder of the year as well.
Here we are a year later and we are still wearing masks, wondering what the future will hold, but sports at least have resumed their place in our lives, even if it is with restrictions as far as attendance goes for the fans.
We open the season with a 40 percent attendance figure in place, but who knows what that will really mean for softball, where many of the fans sit along the two sidelines in lawn chairs with their dogs and blankets and little kids running around. How do you really count them?
The bigger issue, at least along the eastern side of the state, will be the weather. Just how many games will the teams actually get in? And with the weather patterns the way they are, who can really predict? If the season were to begin immediately, there would still be snow to be moved on some fields and others would be too muddy to play on and the grass definitely isn’t green quite yet, but there is the feel of spring in the air.
Backing up Larsen in the field and at the plate will be the prime objectives for coach Kay Martin as he builds his team for the spring.
He had power from several sources a year ago, but those dreams have faded into the night, along with COVID-19’s severe restrictions. They are lesser now, but who knows if it will kick up again when we least expect it.
I would expect that the Lady Panthers will be playing a lot of what is called “small ball” as they move runners along with the bunt, slash hit and steal whenever possible. Of course, a lot of that is what the other team will give you and what you feel you can take.
Martin is a very good and very patient coach, so he will bring the team along as best he can, hoping to reach the team’s potential by the time the conference regular season rolls around and the district tournament comes into play.
The schedule is favorable, with games against 2A West Side to begin the year, a home-and-home series a week apart with the first being a road game at West Side on Wednesday, March 10.
A total of three games against 2A teams will be played before Sugar-Salem comes to town on March 20 and if the team can go 3-0 before that game, anything will likely be possible for the Lady Panthers.
The usual opponents are on the schedule with the likes of South Fremont, Teton, Firth, and Soda Springs dotting the calendar and as long as the team will take the games one at a time and the pitching can hold up they can do well.
This could be just about any kind of a year for the Lady Panthers, but they have the right people in the right places to make this team a championship caliber team.
2021 SNAKE RIVER LADY PANTHERS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 10 West Side AWAY 4 pm
Wednesday, March 17 West Side HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, March 18 Malad HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, March 20 Sugar-Salem HOME 11 am
Tuesday, March 23 Teton HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, March 25 Soda Springs HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, March 27 Firth AWAY 12 noon
Tuesday, March 30 South Fremont HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, April 6 South Fremont AWAY 4:00 pm
Wednesday, April 7 Firth HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, April 10 Kimberly (doubleheader) AWAY 11 am
Wednesday, April 14 American Falls AWAY TBA
Friday, April 16 Teton AWAY 4 pm
Tuesday, April 20 Soda Springs AWAY 4 pm
Wednesday, April 21 Malad AWAY 4 pm
Friday, April 23 Marsh Valley AWAY TBA
Wednesday, April 28 American Falls HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, May 4 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, May 8 District @ high seed TBA
Monday, May 10 District @ high seed TBA
Tuesday, May 11 District @ high seed TBA
Thursday, May 13 State play in game TBA TBA
Saturday, May 15 State play in game TBA TBA
Friday, May 21 State @ Buhl TBA TBA
Saturday, May 22 State @ Buhl TBA TBA