THOMAS — When it comes to running, Snake River High School has won nearly every cross country district meet since the turn of the century. What they haven’t been able to do is translate that running talent to the track and field portion of the year and pick up championships there. It isn’t as easy to do when you try and get good distance runners to move to track and compete in more than one event.
It would seem a natural that your good distance runners should be able to translate the 3.1 miles of the cross country events into running the 800, 1600 and 3200 and pick up a leg of a relay team or two and get some points racked up to pick up a state title here or there.
It just doesn’t happen that way and when you begin adding in events like the long jump or triple jump or the 100 meters, you need more and more bodies and more and more athletes to pick up the slack. When you are also competing against baseball and softball, it makes it even tougher.
Last year was going to be the year, or at least that is what a lot of people thought, as they had a very strong contingent of distance runners moving into track and they had experience and they were going to dominate the longer races and fill out the relay teams. Then COVID-19 hit and everything went away.
This is a new year and from the looks of things, this could be the year where the Panthers make an impact on the track and field landscape.
There is another solid group of runners moving in from the fall and cross country. On the boys’ side, you have standout runners like Lincoln High and Keegan McCraw, two very accomplished runners who should make an impact.
Rylan Anderson, a multi-sport runner who made an impression as a freshman, will be back for his junior year and he can add a lot to the team because of the events he participates in, but whether he can make the jump to point earner at the big meets remains to be seen. He has talent, there is no doubt, but does he have enough talent and the perseverance to push through football, basketball and now track and do the double of cross country with football? That remains to be seen. He is older and stronger so he should have a good chance to make it stick.
On the girls’ side, again, you will have a large group of athletes making the move to track and they are all young and talented and if they can find the right events to participate in, then they will be zooming up the list of contenders for state honors when May rolls around.
The cross country team was loaded with freshmen and they will be tough if they have developed as runners over the winter and most of them have been running all spring long already.
The tough thing will be getting them slotted into the right events so that they can maximize the points earned.
Some of the names to watch for will be Morgan Sensenbach, who is listed in sixth place on the all-time list of 400 meter runners, is the school record holder for the 800 meters, and is listed seventh on the list of 1600 meter runners on the school’s all-time record list. If she runs two or three of those events, she probably won’t run in a relay, unless it is a two-day meet and then coach Mike Kirkham may try and gamble on the win and use her talents in more places.
The field events are where the Lady Panthers and, for that matter, the Panthers themselves need to improve their numbers and performers in order to start to gather up points for the team.
The talent of Rylan Anderson is not lost here, as he is listed on the all-time records list in several events such as the fourth-fastest time ever in the 110 meter hurdles, which he set as a freshman and the 300 meter hurdles where he is listed in eighth place with plenty of room to move up, and also a time he set as a freshman. Now a junior, he needs to improve on both of those times significantly.
Lincoln High and Keegan McCraw could also move up the list on the 800 and 1600 meter runs and even possibly the 3200 meters, it just depends on which events they choose to concentrate on as the season progresses.
With a host of young runners available for Kirkham to use in different events, that could also play into the end results of points earned by the team.
It could all come down to how much development happens in the field events of shot put, discus, high jump, long jump and triple jump and all of the relays.
In any case, there is more than enough experience in the coaching ranks to get the most out of the kids who try out for the track and field team, but the guess here is that the team will be able to do enough to win the district tournament and add another trophy to the trophy case. Whether they will be able to add a trophy or two to the case from the state meet will be something that remains to be seen.