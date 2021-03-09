THOMAS – A year ago, the Snake River Panthers baseball program was busy celebrating a season opening win over the Sugar-Salem Diggers 10-0 in five innings.
Pitchers Payton Brooks and Nate Goodwin did the work on the mound with masterful performances and the hitters came through with enough to get the mercy rule win over an arch rival.
This had the look of a stellar team and a very good season ahead of them.
That was when the roof fell in on spring sports and the Idaho High School Activities Association began canceling sports for the spring of 2020.
Baseball, softball, track and field, golf, and tennis all saw their season end after only a game or two for baseball and softball, the others saw the entire season shelved, including the state championships.
Closing of school buildings quickly followed all over the country because of COVID-19.
We are back, with sports back on the schedules, although there may be some limitations when it comes to attendance requirements and restrictions. Life is good and when you talk to head coach Rich Dunn of Snake River you can hear the optimism and enthusiasm in his voice.
“We are going to be pretty good,” Dunn said. “Just how good remains to be seen, but we will have some pretty good pitching and if the hitting comes through, then we will be able to score some runs and put up some good numbers.”
Back will be the top pitchers from a year ago, including Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, and Cash Jensen. A bevy of younger pitchers will battle for time on the mound so the pitching staff returns almost intact from a year ago.
Catching will be another strong point for the team as there are three solid starting type catchers who will be battling for time behind the plate. It doesn’t hurt when some of the pitching staff also can work behind the plate which gives more baseball IQ at that position and you can never have enough of that.
Defense has always been a strong point for the Panthers and that will be the case again this year. Stay away from errors and keep the opponents off the bases, and you always have a chance at a win.
Hitting is a bit behind at this time of year, mainly due to the late winter storms that have hit the area and the field will take some work to get ready for the season opener on March 15.
“We need to get some time with bats in our hands and some work in game situations,” Dunn said. “If we can get our hitting on par, then we could be really good, but only time will tell there.”
The schedule is pretty favorable for the Panthers, but there are some tough teams thrown in for good measure and as always, when the end of the regular season rolls around and the conference games pop up, it will come down to Marsh Valley and Snake River for the conference title.
“Marsh Valley looks like they will be loaded, just like they were in 2019,” Dunn said. “Marsh won the state championship that year and a lot of those players and the head coach are back, so they are the team to beat right now.”
The schedule has the usual suspects on it including a doubleheader against Sugar-Salem to open play on Monday, March 15. That day could go a long way toward determining just how good the Panthers could be. A sweep of the Diggers will go a long way to building the confidence of the younger players and reinforcing the veteran players in their feel on the diamond.
Firth, Teton, South Fremont and Kimberly all appear on the schedule this year and those will be tests for the Panthers and they should be able to get by them with a decent win percentage, especially if the hitting comes through as expected.
The state tournament is on this side of the state this year, being held at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, so an opportunity to play in front of local fans is huge for the players. It is also a great opportunity for the fans of baseball to see the players from around the state to gather and play in front of the locals.
The season looks bright for Snake River this year, but a lot will depend on the start to the season and how the schedule actually plays out with cancellations and postponements due to weather.
2021 SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Monday, March 15 Sugar-Salem (Doubleheader) HOME 4 pm
Thursday, March 18 Malad HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, March 23 Teton HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, March 25 Soda Springs HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, March 27 Firth AWAY 12 noon
Tuesday, March 30 South Fremont HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, April 6 South Fremont AWAY 4 pm
Wednesday, April 7 Firth HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, April 10 Kimberly (Doubleheader) HOME 11 am
Wednesday, April 14 American Falls AWAY tba
Friday, April 16 Teton AWAY 4 pm
Tuesday, April 20 Soda Springs AWAY 4 pm
Wednesday, April 21 Malad AWAY 4 pm
Friday, April 23 Marsh Valley AWAY TBA
Wednesday, April 28 American Falls HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, May 4 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 pm
Friday, May 7 District @ High Seed TBA
Saturday, May 8 District @ High Seed TBA
Thursday, May 13 State Play In Game TBA
Saturday, May 15 State Play In Game TBA
Thursday, May 20 State @ Melaleuca Field TBA
Friday, May 21 State @ Melaleuca Field TBA
Saturday, May 22 State @ Melaleuca Field TBA