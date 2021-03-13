ABERDEEN — A glance at the record books for Aberdeen shows there is a true star in the ranks. Yasmin Ortiz, who was listed at a member of the all-conference Team for basketball, already holds one school record at Aberdeen and is listed second in two other events.
As the 400 meter record holder, set when she was a freshman two years ago (no one from Aberdeen competed in track and field a year ago due to COVID-19 restrictions), Ortiz appears to be almost a shoo-in to complete the sweep of the spring events this year, leaving the junior as a record holder in three events and possibly a fourth or fifth if she competes in any other event, such as a relay.
Ortiz has run 13 seconds flat in the 100 meters, just .46 behind the current record of 12.54 set by Marisol Carrillo, and she posted a 27.33 in the 200 meters, just a second behind Carrillo’s time of 26.34 seconds and both records could fall this year.
Ortiz could also break her own 400 meter mark of 1:04.21 that she set as a freshman, so she could also sweep the three sprint records in the course of a few weeks.
Other records on the girls’ side of things that could fall may be the 110 meter hurdles, where junior Hope Driscoll set the current record as a freshman at 17.44 seconds and could lead an assault on the 300 meter hurdles record where senior Karen Brien is the current holder at 50.54 seconds, and Driscoll sits third in the record books with a time of 53.04 seconds, so it could be a 1-2 sweep of new standards by the multi-sport athletes in here.
Relay records that have a chance at falling this year at Aberdeen include the 4x100 meter relay where Ortiz anchored the third fastest time ever and did so with a couple of current teammates in tow. They are only a half second behind, so it won’t take much to push the record lower if they work at it.
Larissa Carrillo is only nine inches away from a school record in the shot put and the senior will be out to achieve her claim to fame in that event. Carrillo is also just about 15 inches away from setting a record in the discus, so there is another record that could fall.
Junior Courtney Phillips already holds the high jump record and could easily push that record to a higher level fairly easily.
It could truly be a great year in track for the Lady Tigers if things work out in favor of this spring sport. It could translate to a banner year with a state championship when all of the points are added up at the state championships in May.
As for the boys’ side of things, Cole Pratt sits in the number four spot on the school’s record list in the 1600 meters run with a time of 5:29.89 and the record is 4:56.56. Pratt is now a junior, so he needs a bit to get to the record, but he is two years older and that is prime time to improve your best career times, so the telling tale will be how much he improved without the competition from a year ago.
Relays are always tough to speculate about because it takes four outstanding efforts to break one of those records.
This appears to be a rebuilding year for Aberdeen on the boys’ side, so simply qualifying for state could be the tough thing, while the girls appear to be loaded this year with a great chance at winning it all.
As is the case in any of the spring sports, especially after missing a year of competition, it will remain to be seen what will transpire, especially after missing the whole year of growth a year ago due to COVID-19 and accounting for injuries.
On the girls’ side for example, Yasmin Ortiz missed half of the basketball season a year ago and would have missed all of the track season due to surgery to repair a ligament in her knee, so speculation is that she is 100 percent recovered from that injury and ready to go 100 percent this season.
The guess from this corner is that it will happen and the other athletes listed will also be able to make improvements in their events, resulting in some great times and a handful of records from this team.
A conference title will likely come down to a race between Soda Springs and their wealth of distance runners and the sprinters of Aberdeen when districts and state roll around in May.