SHELLEY — Shelley has always had a very strong track and field program and this year should be no exception. Track is just something that you do at Shelley High School and they have always had those leaders that help to recruit and attract athletes.
A lot of the athletes at Shelley have also noticed that running makes you better at other sports, so the coaches endorse the track and field teams.
While a year off for a lot of athletes due to COVID-19 may have interfered with progression as an athlete, there should still be enough growth just due to the fact that the runners were still out running during the summer and fall with cross country, the football players and volleyball players were still out working on their games and that also makes you a stronger athlete for track and field.
Taking a look at the boys’ side of things, Shelley looks to be pretty strong in the sprints. The first meet of the year at Madison showed the top four sprinters all hailing from Shelley and they all posted times of 11.8 seconds or faster for the 100 meters. Now as the spring really gets rolling and the basketball and wrestling kids get moving into the track arena and the weather warms up, that may all change.
The Russets also swept the top four spots in the 200 meters and Jace Thatcher, who looks like the real deal, took second in the 400 with a decent early season time of 52.20.
As the distances lengthen out, there are a few less top notch runners, but that could just be that the distance runners haven’t reached out and started doing multiple events. There are good distance runners at Shelley as there always is because Shelley produces great cross country runners each and every year.
Ben and Isaac Vernon are still around and they will be forces in the distance races once things begin to warm up.
The hurdles have been dominated for a while by high jumper Ty Wright, who set school records in the high jump, long jump and 110 meter hurdles. He has been gone for a year now, and he will still be missed, whether he scared other athletes off or just intimidated other athletes with his skill and talent. Ty is gone now, taking his talents to the next level, primarily as a high jumper who will easily surpass the 7-foot mark in college.
Shelley is usually pretty strong in the relays, if for no other reason than they have great turnouts in participants for track and field and therefore have plenty of athletes to run in the relays.
In the weight events, Chaz Peterson, only a sophomore, has already made a name for himself and he will get help from another sophomore in Nathan Thyberg so watch for big things coming from those two young men.
It is going to take some time to replace the likes of Ty Wright, but there are a slew of jumpers waiting in the wings. Guys like Max McIsaac, Joshua Johnson, and Zaine Dixon all have ability and the coaches can get some improvement out of them, they will be tough by the time district and state roll around. It will be interesting to see just how much this team can develop between now and May and whether they can make a dent in the 4A classification this year.
The girls are not the same group that could step up and dominate as they did in 2018 and 2019 and before. Back then, there were runners who could just step up and win multiple events at the state meet and carry the team on their backs and you can tell from the banners hanging in the gymnasium that those girls were tough, tough, tough.
That doesn’t mean the girls won’t be able to take down some championships this season, because the nucleus of a good team is in place and will likely win their share of medals.
In the sprints, the Lady Russets will have Shantel Christensen and others who can team up to produce points in the relays as well as individuals. It may be a case of the coaches getting the right pairings to wins some of the relays, but with each athlete getting to perform in four events, anything is possible.
There are plenty of numbers, especially in the 100, 200, and 400 to have very representative teams in those events and the relays.
As the distances lengthen out, there are not as many strong athletes, but when you have Breanna Williams and a group of youngsters coming up, just about anything is possible.
The weights will be led by Tessa Smith who is looking for a big senior year and the high jump will be led by Madison Lempka, another senior who has had her times of domination over the years. There are numbers in the jumps with as many as six athletes in the events so the Russets may get you with the hordes of athletes they are going to send at you.
It could be one of two ways the season could progress for this girls’ team. They could either come out strong and build on that strength, or they may come out young and inexperienced and build upon the talents they have and just run over people with the numbers they can put on the track. With the competition from within, this team could just improve from beating up on each other every day in practice.
The coaches will have a lot to do with how good this team becomes as they work on the progression of athletes and events as the season goes along.