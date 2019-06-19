Star of Tomorrow - Addison Trent, Firth High School

FIRTH – At first look, Addison Trent runs like a veteran. She has the movement and the stride of a runner with a lot more seasoning that what she has.
She didn’t back down from the challenge to step up and try and take a spot away from one of the returning four that made up Firth’s 4x400 meter state champion relay team.
Those four — Cassi Robbins, KayDee Park, Abby Schiess, and Jaylyn McKinnon — were not about to be replaced, they were just too solid and they successfully defended their title. But Trent pushed them a little if for no other reason than her willingness to be thrown into the mix.
Trent will get her chance, probably in the spring of 2020 as both Schiess and McKinnon will have graduated and there will be two spots in that relay team open for discussion. Trent wants to be the primary topic of that discussion.
“I know that I can run with those guys based upon my times coming in from eighth grade,” Trent said. “I may not be as seasoned, but I think that I can be just as fast, and maybe faster.”
It is that kind of confidence that has to make the coaches at Firth smile a bit inside. That is the type of attitude that makes a team stronger and better and faster and now, with the 4x400 meter relay team the two-time champions, the target on their backs will be bigger and brighter and the expectations even higher.
Trent should fit right in, mainly because that is the same attitude the team has had for a couple of years now. They go out and dare you to beat them and then they run you into the ground.
Those same four runners — Robbins, Park, Schiess and McKinnon — each won four medals at the recently completed state championships, so there are eight medals out there that need to be picked up and Trent will be counted upon to get her share of what is missing.
Trent is good and already has had a taste of winning a medal at the state meet this past spring. She was part of a medal earning relay team in the 4x200 and she also picked up a medal in the long jump, so she knows how to go about winning medals.
“I had a great experience as a freshman, so I will have to step it up next year,” Trent said. “I know that the expectations are high, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I want to do my part and if I can, I will beat those other girls as well.”
That has to be good news for the coaching staff once again. They love for their runners to be competitive and especially with each other because it drives each runner to improve.
Part of that growth could happen this summer as the Firth Cougars will be participating in a “300 mile” club. Runners are going to try and get at least 300 miles of running in during the summer, patterned after a similar program in place at Snake River High School. If it is successful, then Firth will be halfway to another stellar year in cross country and in track and field. That continued success will be dependent on runners like Addison Trent.
If they get that kind of improvement out of a soon-to-be sophomore, then a lot of their losses from a graduating senior class will be taken care of.