BLACKFOOT – At this time of year, it is usually the freshmen and sophomores who step up and get recognized for their achievement in cross country or volleyball or even soccer.
It is so much harder for football players that are that young to make a difference or a splash in that sport because of the need for size and those youngsters just don’t have the time in the weight room or the physical growth to make an impact.
This week, we are recognizing a young lady from Blackfoot High School named Kanniya Jorgensen, who only started running a year ago. She did so because, “My Mom made me start running.”
Through her hard work and perseverance, Kanniya cracked the top five runners in the first cross country meet of the year and became an official scorer, meaning that her placing was instrumental in the team winning the Blackfoot Classic.
Kanniya has a year of cross country and track under her belt and she has made a lot of progress in a very short amount of time.
“I started running because of my mom,” Kanniya said. “Now I have found out that I am pretty good at it and I am really enjoying the experience.”
She is also proving that she is pretty darn good at this running thing as well.
In the spring, she made the transition to running on the flat track and competed in the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters and that has only strengthened her ability to handle the 5000 meters of the cross country courses.
She has already accomplished her first goal, which was to make the varsity and help her team. Her second goal is almost an echo of every cross country runner around and that is to make it to state either as an individual or as a team, and the Lady Broncos seem to be well on their way to accomplishing that.
“After the first meet, it looks like we might be better than we thought coming into the season,” Kanniya said. “We had a good group of runners and we all ran pretty close to each other, and we scored about where we thought we might and that is good, and we should only get better as the season goes along.”
Kanniya is a good student, nearly a 4.0 student and she enjoys a lot of the different classes that she is taking, but choir is probably her favorite. All she needs now is a couple of friends to help her out and she will be singing the National Anthem at some basketball games this winter.
Still on her goals list for this year is to make it to state and to beat Shelley, who generally has one of the best programs around.